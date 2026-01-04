Overthrowing the Venezuelan Government Was Radical Even for Trump | The New Republic
Overthrowing the Venezuelan Government Was Radical Even for Trump

Columbia University’s Elizabeth Saunders says Trump’s moves in Venezuela are the latest illustration that he is far less constrained by his advisers and Congress than during his first term.

President Trump’s decision to have U.S forces attack Venezuela and capture president Nicolás Maduro was one of the most radical of his administration, says Elizabeth Saunders, a Columbia University political science professor who specializes in American foreign policy. While the U.S. has deposed leaders abroad before, particularly in Latin America, Saunders argues that Trump’s actions in Venezuela are alarming because the president does not appear to be taking much guidance from Congress, the American public, or even his own advisers. Saunders says she was surprised by the decision to capture Maduro and even more so by Trump declaring that the U.S. would now essentially run Venezuela. Saunders argues that this invasion was driven more by the individual goals and priorities of Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the president himself than simply a U.S. desire to grab Venezuela’s oil reserves.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

