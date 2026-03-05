Trump Invaded Iran Because Fascists Are Imperialists Too

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

Fascist leaders nearly always try to invade other countries, says University of Toronto philosophy professor Jason Stanley, author of the 2018 book How Fascism Works. So President Trump’s decisions to overthrow the governments in Venezuela and Iran were not unexpected, even though some analysts had in the past cast Trump as antiwar and isolationist. In the latest edition of Right Now, Stanley argues it’s critical to understand that Trump is not just autocratic, authoritarian, or far-right, but fascist. That fascism connects his actions, from shifting U.S. immigration policy to favor white immigrants to deploying Immigration and Customs Enforcement to terrorize liberal cities. Stanley says an effective anti-fascism requires people crossing ideological lines and downplaying whatever policy differences they have. He cites the recent protests in Minnesota as an example of effective anti-fascist organizing. Stanley also explained his decision to leave the United States and his perch at Yale for Canada and the University of Toronto. Stanley says he is still deeply committed to fighting Trump and fascism in the U.S. but felt he would be more effective in defending American democracy from outside of the country. And he was wary of paying taxes that go to implementing Trump’s policies.