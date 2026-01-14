Trump’s Greenland Threats and the Plunder of the Arctic

As Mia Bennett and Klaus Dodds argue in Unfrozen: The Fight for the Future of the Arctic, the sense of shared responsibility that once defined the region has all but vanished. The focus is now on security and the military buildup that goes along with it, as well as resource extraction and territorial expansion, including claims to the lucrative metals believed to lie at the bottom of the Arctic Ocean. The effects of climate change and questions related to Indigenous sovereignty have largely been placed on the back burner. And even if some sort of agreement or ceasefire is reached in Ukraine, which at this stage seems unlikely, it will not as Bennett and Dodds write, “repair the now hard-wired distrust within the Arctic state community. The damage has been well and truly done.”

The sense of shared responsibility that once defined the region has all but vanished. The focus is now on security, military buildup, and resource extraction.

The plundering of resources in the Arctic is an old story, from furs and whale oil to metals and fossil fuels, and one that has often been wrapped in depictions of the region as an empty wasteland (most famously, perhaps, Alaska Senator Ted Stevens once held up a blank piece of paper to represent the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s coastal plain). Its fate today is inextricably tied to the whims of its two most powerful actors—the U.S. and Russia—whose current leaders are driven by a kind of nineteenth-century vision of hemispheric consolidation and expansion. But increasingly they must also contend with a third actor, a rapidly warming climate, which is, perversely, opening up new commercial opportunities on land and sea, even as it threatens to radically upend a way of life and natural order that has existed for thousands of years.

Bennett, a geographer at the University of Washington, and Dodds, a professor of geopolitics at the University of London, have traveled widely across the Arctic for well over a decade, and the book benefits from a mix of on-the-ground reporting, much of which first appeared on Bennett’s blog, Cryopolitics, and an intimate grasp of the ecological and political changes reshaping the region.