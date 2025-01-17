Trump Jr.’s Greenland Visit Suddenly Gets Even More Embarrassing

Trump Jr. “had just met them in the street and invited them for lunch, or his staff did. But I don’t think they knew who they were inviting,” said the hotel’s chief executive, Jørgen Bay-Kastrup.

“That of course was a little bit strange to us because we saw guests that we have never seen in our hotel before—and will probably never see again because it’s out of their economical means,” Bay-Kastrup added. “They were just, ‘Hey, somebody invited us for lunch, let’s go and join him.’ I think they found out later who it was.”

One student who joined the photo op at the hotel, Malik Dollerup-Scheibel, told The Wall Street Journal the experience was “very weird.” He now regrets taking part, saying he only wanted free beer and to meet a famous American. He believes Trump’s visit appeared to be a stunt to convince MAGA supporters that Greenland’s people want the U.S. to take over the island.