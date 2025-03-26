Usha Vance’s Greenland Trip Somehow Gets More Embarrassing for Trump
Turns out, no one wants to hang out with Usha Vance.
It’s a good thing that the second lady’s trip to Greenland was cancelled, because apparently nobody wanted her there.
U.S. representatives were reportedly seen knocking door-to-door in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, to ascertain just how Vance’s visit to the Nordic island would be received. The answer? Not well.
“The Americans’ charm offensive mission has failed,” reported TV 2 correspondent Jesper Steinmetz, adding that locals have completely cold-shouldered the Vance family’s prospective visit.
American representatives were seen walking around the city, canvassing residents to see if people would be interested in a visit from the vice president’s wife.
“They’ve gotten no, no, no, no, no, every single time,” Steinmetz said.
Usha Vance was reportedly scheduled to attend a dogsled race in the foreign country, sharing in a video statement on Instagram that she was “reading all about it with my children” and was looking “forward to meeting” the island’s residents.
“I’m also coming to celebrate the long history of mutual respect and cooperation between our nations and to express hope that our relationship will only grow stronger in the coming years,” the second lady said. “See you soon!”
The Vance family’s travel plans to Greenland were, however, dropped. Instead, they will visit a U.S. space base on the island’s northwest coast later this week.
Greenland’s government said in a statement posted on Facebook Monday that it had “not extended any invitations for any visits, neither private nor official.”
The self-governing Danish territory has not taken kindly to what its officials have described as Donald Trump’s repeated “aggression” against Greenland’s sovereignty. Over the last several months, the U.S. president has made odd jokes and eyebrow-raising militaristic threats about buying and annexing Greenland and shipped his son and MAGA allies to the island for a slapdash photo op with the island’s homeless.
Republicans at home have also incensed the other side of the longstanding international relationship. Last month, Georgia Representative Buddy Carter pitched that Greenland should be renamed to “Red, White, and Blueland” while handing Trump free license to pursue Greenland under the belief that the territory is suddenly a national security priority.
A late January poll by pollster Verian found that 85 percent of Greenland’s residents do not want to become part of the United States. Just six percent were in favor of the switch, while eight percent were undecided, according to The Guardian.