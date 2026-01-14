Elizabeth Warren’s Bold Plan for Democrats to Win in 2026—and 2028

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

Senator Elizabeth Warren says Democrats need to be a “big tent” party that includes more working-class voters. But that tent should not be expanded to billionaires, she argues, unless the super-wealthy support higher taxes on the rich and corporations and expanded social programs. She also says the party must be careful, in embracing the concept of “abundance,” to remember the biggest barriers to implementing progressive policies often are the wealthy. Ultra-rich people often use their political power to stall anything that threatens their money or power. Warren said that Democrats across the country should embrace practical, concrete economic proposals, citing both New York Mayor’s Zohran Mandami’s promise of universal childcare and New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill’s proposed freeze on utility rate increases. Warren strongly defends the idea of wealth taxes and says California Gov. Gavin Newsom is wrong in his opposition to a proposed one-time 5 percent tax on the assets of Bay State billionaires.