Transcript: Sen. Warren’s Bold Plan for Dems To Win in 2026 and 2028

So there’s an example of, yes, we are quite inefficient as a country in terms of how ordinary folks file their taxes. But the reason for that inefficiency is it’s corporations who figured out that those inefficiencies keep costs high for consumers and keep profits even higher for the corporations.

So my pitch here: If we want to talk about abundance and talk about where the wheels have come off and we need to make things work a little more smoothly… Sure. But come on. Let’s take a look at how corporations, billionaires have used abundance as a screen to say, oh, government is just too inefficient, you guys shouldn’t be regulating, you shouldn’t be trying to build anything. You shouldn’t be investing anything. In other words, to promote their own economic agenda behind the screen of abundance, wearing the abundance T-shirt.

Bacon: You gave us the policy ideas that I want to talk about, and that I think a lot of people agree with. A lot of them came from your campaign, which was excellent, of course. But I want to ask about two things other Democrats are doing, just to get a sense of it.