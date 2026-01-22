PODCAST

Trump Press Sec. Goes Full Cult as Reviews of Davos Fiasco Turn Brutal As Karoline Leavitt and others struggle to spin Trump’s speech as a world-historical triumph, a critic of Trump’s unfitness explains why it was a disaster for our whole country and its future.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in Washington, D.C., on January 20