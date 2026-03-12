Trump Posts Most Unhinged Video Yet Showing Iran War as a Game
The White House continues to portray the conflict as a video game.
The White House is taking the current Middle East conflict very seriously.
Rather than write a formal address about the president’s decision to start a war with Iran, White House staffers spent time and resources crafting a Wii Sports–themed social media video about “Operation Epic Fury.”
The discordant 52-second project stitches together the 2006 Nintendo title with drone footage from the battlefield, turning real-world violence into a video game. The montage includes a clip of Wii Sport’s golf buttressed by a drone strike labeled “hole in one,” and a baseball sequence adjoined to an explosion in Iran that features the words “out of the park,” all while the game’s iconic soundtrack rings in the background.
So far, seven U.S. soldiers have been killed in the conflict, as have more than 20 Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. About 140 American soldiers have also been injured. More than 1,300 Iranian civilians have been killed, including dozens of children at a girls’ school in the country’s south—an attack that a U.S. assessment report found was “likely” the fault of American forces.
And yet the Wii Sports video is far from the first instance in which the White House has made an open mockery of the human death toll of the war, which was not approved by Congress, the sole government branch with the constitutional authority to do so.
The administration published another one of its disturbing jokes Wednesday evening, cobbling a bowling animation sequence out of recent footage of the war. In it, an AI-generated crowd of angry, gun-toting bowling pins hold up a sign reading, “We won’t stop making nuclear weapons.” They’re then placed on a bowling alley with a sign above them reading “Iranian Regime Officials.”
“Here comes the hit from the USA,” sounds an announcer as a red, white, and blue bowling ball knocks them down.
The video then descends into a rapid-fire sequence of exploding buildings while a remix of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” plays.
Last week, the White House used footage from Call of Duty in another propagandistic piece about the Iran war, overlaying real clips of destroyed targets with the games’ HUD layout—and its XP gains. In one shot, real footage of a U.S. drone attack on a truck is labeled “+100.” That was apparently a step too far, even for the White House, which has since deleted the video.