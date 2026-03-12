Trump Posts Most Unhinged Video Yet Showing Iran War as a Game

The discordant 52-second project stitches together the 2006 Nintendo title with drone footage from the battlefield, turning real-world violence into a video game. The montage includes a clip of Wii Sport’s golf buttressed by a drone strike labeled “hole in one,” and a baseball sequence adjoined to an explosion in Iran that features the words “out of the park,” all while the game’s iconic soundtrack rings in the background.

So far, seven U.S. soldiers have been killed in the conflict, as have more than 20 Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. About 140 American soldiers have also been injured. More than 1,300 Iranian civilians have been killed, including dozens of children at a girls’ school in the country’s south—an attack that a U.S. assessment report found was “likely” the fault of American forces.



And yet the Wii Sports video is far from the first instance in which the White House has made an open mockery of the human death toll of the war, which was not approved by Congress, the sole government branch with the constitutional authority to do so.