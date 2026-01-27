The Problem Is Bigger Than ICE

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency was only formally created in 2003. But as author Jessica Pishko explains, the U.S. government has for decades had officials who enforce immigration law. In the latest edition of Right Now, Pishko, author of a 2024 book on sheriffs, discusses how ICE has evolved from its early days up to the present. She details how Trump is deploying ICE agents in an even more aggressive way than in his first term. She also says that many of the worst abuses in Minneapolis and other cities are being committed by Customs and Border Protection, whose officers are even more aggressive than ICE and have even less training in day-to-day policing.