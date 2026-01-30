Transcript: Trump Is Losing A Lot. We Must Celebrate Our Victories

Those losses—by way of terrorism, essentially. And if there’s a place that my confidence comes from, it’s by looking at the long arc of history and seeing how decisively it’s swung against them. And just thinking that we are capable of winning the battles that were won in the sixties. We’re capable of winning the battles that were won in the fifties and seventies. We’re not any less capable of doing that than the people who preceded us.

Bacon: It’s interesting you said that, ’cause I think a lot of people—you can read history, particularly the history of Black Americans in the U.S., and you can read that in two ways. One: that there’s been a lot of resistance that has succeeded. The other: that a lot of the structure of the country has not changed in a lot of ways.

The inequality has remained; the civil rights movement did not produce economic gains it hoped to. So you are reading it—there’s a couple different ways to read this, and I think these stories are connected—but you are reading it [in a way that says] maybe the history says we can resist, but also you acknowledge history also says we may not overcome, so to speak.

Táíwò: Yeah, absolutely. And just both of those things are true. We didn’t achieve the world we deserve. But they used to buy and sell people on the street in many of the places that we’re protesting. And we don’t have to pretend that—for whatever distance there is between the egalitarian utopia and where we are now—we don’t have to pretend that things are the same.