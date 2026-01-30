Trump Is Losing A Lot. We Must Celebrate Our Victories

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

President Trump is plunging in the polls, and many of his policies are being defeated, either legislatively or through the courts. That’s worth celebrating, says Georgetown University philosophy professor Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò. On his Bluesky account, Táíwò constantly highlights instances where the Trump administration is slowed or defeated, with this signature phrase, “I do not regret to inform you that we are going to win.” In the latest edition of Right Now, Táíwò explains the virtues of thinking of the Trump presidency as part of a longer struggle where the side of equality and justice is winning in the long term. He argues amplifying resistance successes is vital both to keep morale up but also to widely disseminate tactics and strategies that are working.