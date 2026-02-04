The Religious Left Is a Leader in the ICE Resistance | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
Right Now With Perry Bacon/
Video

The Religious Left Is a Leader in the ICE Resistance

University of Louisville political scientist David Buckley says liberal religious leaders are playing a key role in Minneapolis and in other efforts to resist Trump.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read the transcript here.

The “religious right” has long been a key part of Republican politics. But the role of the faithful in the GOP is shifting, says David Buckley, a political science professor at the University of Louisville and expert on the role of religion in politics. With Roe v. Wade overturned, conservative Catholics and Protestants aren’t as focused on the issue of abortion. And in some ways, they aren’t pushing the party at all. Instead, Trump has united religious conservatives and nonreligious conservatives on issues like opposing transgender rights and diversity and inclusion initiatives. On the Democratic side, even as a growing number of Democratic voters are nonreligious, Buckley says progressive Christians, Jews, and Muslims play an important role in the party and other left-wing causes. Catholic groups and leaders, he argues, are playing an important role in the mobilizations against the administration in Minneapolis and more broadly in defending immigrants across the country.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

Read More:
Video, Right Now, ICE, Minneapolis, Politics