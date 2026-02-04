Transcript: The Religious Left Is a Leader in the ICE Resistance

Buckley: I think that “most” is still accurate. That number is decreasing, right? So you’re seeing a growth in both, actually, evangelical Protestantism, but also the religiously unaffiliated, which is a real thing that’s growing in America’s kind of non-white communities in general. But yeah, fairly certain that “most” is still an accurate number.

Bacon: And then talk to me about Catholic support for what Trump’s doing. Are there Catholic leaders who are conservative on immigration too? Is this an issue?

Buckley: So there are certainly lay Catholic leaders who are conservative on immigration. Okay? There’s one who’s living in the—observe—in the Vice President’s residence right now, for instance. And you could point to other leaders within the administration who are quite comfortable, actually, making explicitly moral arguments in favor of the need to enforce laws and have order and that sort of thing.

So on the lay side, there’s no doubt about it that—that exists. And a number of those leaders—most prominently the Vice President—have at times been quite comfortable, actually, about even pushing back on religious leadership, right? Including criticizing statements that are coming from Catholic bishops either as being ill-informed or out of their area of expertise, or something like that.

In terms of full-throated endorsement, particularly on the immigration issue, from within the hierarchy, there haven’t been as full-throated endorsements, I would say. What you’ve seen from some of the bishops who we might think of as more conservative in recent weeks has been—have been—statements that have pointed out the importance of collaboration and cooperation in our relationships with security officials, and the need to maintain order and protest with respect and how we need to not provoke further dissent and division. That kind of framing.

But that’s not exactly coming out and openly saying protesters are terrorists who are targeting our police, right? You haven’t seen that from official, kind of, bishops at the highest levels.

Bacon: Is Trump pushing other policies? Like, he’s not talked about abortion a lot during the administration. They’ve not done a ton of abortion policy. Are there issues where conservative Catholics are excited by his policy vision, and what might those be?

Buckley: That’s a good question. There certainly was some disappointment, for instance, when at the president’s urging, the language about abortion was changed in the Republican party platform, right? The pro-life movement noticed that. And I do think that there is a certain sense of maybe uncertainty about what the next frontier on the national level is for that movement, right?

So, in other words, what do we really want the administration to do on the national front? There are steps that you can take—globally, the Mexico City Policy, for instance, and relatively small-ball asks—but not on the level of “overturn Roe,” right? I don’t personally think that the Obergefell decision poses the same salient target to Catholic leaders—at least not official, kind of, Catholic leaders in this country. I think that, for the most part, they’ve reconciled themselves to that outcome.

I think that, to be perfectly honest, the questions of trans issues and gender and sexuality and kind of “gender ideology”—that yes, that kind of framing is probably the most substantive kind of policy area that does have some ties to theological foundation within the Catholic tradition that those folks can point to and can say that, yeah, this is actually something that—that we’re on pretty firm foundation within and where this administration is delivering for us.

Bacon: What’s the Pope’s position on transgender rights, or “transgenderism,” or lack of a better term here—transgender people?

Buckley: I’ll be perfectly honest that I don’t know if Leo has commented publicly on that. Yeah, so I don’t want to speak out of turn. Pope Francis was certainly someone who was always pushing the church to encounter people on the “margins”—of what he called the margins of society. And that included, in his ministry, encountering people who were in trans communities, which he personally did many times throughout his pontificate.

But that didn’t accompany [a] sort of fundamental change in Catholic, sort of, doctrine on issues of gender and sexuality. And I think that it’s not something that I would expect to see out of Pope Leo, based on the initial signals that we’ve seen from him.

Bacon: I hate to have a sort of “other faith group,” because that encompasses a lot, but that’s what I want to do here in terms of: is there something—anything worth noting—about other non-Christian faiths’ role in supporting Trump?

Buckley: It’s a fair question. I think that you can certainly find evidence, for instance, of some expanded support from elements of the American Jewish community for the Trump administration—especially tied to Orthodoxy within the American Jewish community. Not all Orthodox Jews, for sure, but if you look at survey data, there’s a pretty clear partisan divide between American Jews who identify as Orthodox and other American Jews. And that goes back to the first term. It’s not a surprise, and we still continue to see that in this term.

In terms of the American Muslim community—you, in the last election, there’s pretty, I think, strong evidence that... who knows why, but I suspect that it’s because of the Biden administration’s approach to the—to the war in Gaza and Israel’s role in that, and our role in that as a country. That you saw, for instance, voter turnout decrease in some of the more Muslim-heavy parts of the country, probably most famously in and around Dearborn. So that’s—but that’s different than full-throated support for Trumpism. And I would actually suspect that—I haven’t seen, it’s tricky to survey small religious minorities—but I would expect that we would see a kind of cooling of support in the American Muslim community even since the election.

Sort of other parts of the American religious landscape that are interesting to maybe think about... the other one that is interesting is the American Mormon community, actually, or the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Bacon: All I really follow is, like, Mike Lee used to be against Trump and now has become very pro-Trump. And I think Utah’s election results—Trump did much better in 2024 than 2016.

Buckley: Yeah, although that’s because of the nature of the ballot and who wasn’t on the ballot.

Bacon: Who was on the ballot in 2016?

Buckley: Evan McMullin in 2016, right? Yeah. He wins a—I forget, I don’t remember off the top of my head—but he wins a large, real number. Large percentage. A real number. Yeah. He gets a real number. And that’s in large part because of Mormon support, and that’s gone. So Trump’s number does go up, but it doesn’t go up to where you would expect a kind of normal Republican to be.

And then there is evidence that the Mormon—or that the Latter-day Saints community—is still less, I don’t know what to say, less “Trumpified” than the rest of white Christianity. Now, I don’t know what that looks like long-term, but it seems to be one sector that has not become as fully Trumpified as other portions of American Christianity have.

Bacon: Let me drill down and finish here on Minneapolis, as we’re seeing this. It looks to me like there’s a lot of activism that happened in Minneapolis. I’m thinking about the fact that we have this growing religiously unaffiliated population in the country. And what is—and I’m trying to figure out—what does that mean for religion and politics, ultimately? How is the religiously unaffiliated community changing politics?

Buckley: Sure. Yeah, again, it’s a good question. This is probably the most important, like, big-picture structural change in religion and U.S. politics of the last 25 years at least.

So for listeners who might not be familiar, the “nones”—those who will say that they don’t have a religious affiliation—are now on their way to being upwards of a third of Americans, almost. And it’s true that there’s some evidence that’s leveled off, maybe just short of a third, but still, that’s an increase of manyfold from just a few decades ago.

But I think you’re right that it’s not going to take religion off the American political agenda, in part because there’s still a strong kind of floor of religiosity in American society. So maybe the ceiling of that religious influence has come down a bit, but the floor is still well above, like, secularized societies in Western Europe, for example. I just don’t think we’re going down that road.

And because that floor is still pretty robust, there’s a—there’s a foundation in place for public engagement, and it’s not all about conservative Christianity, right? It’s also going to be, especially in America’s cities, tied to the longstanding urban infrastructure of American religion. I said that the activism in Minneapolis doesn’t come out of nowhere. In part, it’s building on a tradition of what’s called “faith-based community organizing”—not just in Minneapolis, but in a lot of American cities.

Faith-based community organizing networks tend to focus heavily on issues of local concern, right? So issues related to community relationships with the department of public safety in a city, right? Or concerns about getting across crosswalks in a safe way or having mental health access for impoverished community members, right? Bread-and-butter stuff of local urban politics. And getting churches and mosques and synagogues and temples to serve as the infrastructure for bringing those public priorities to local elected officials—mayors, city councils, that sort of thing.

Faith-based community organizing networks exist in most American major cities and even some smaller ones. And the one in Minneapolis—ISAIAH—was actually known, I think, for being quite active well in advance of this. That unique role in a more kind of localized religious politics, I think, is what we’re seeing still have an important place in American democracy—in part also because this is a time where, especially in America’s urban areas, local civic institutions are continuing to be hollowed out and weakened overall.

We don’t have the same kinds of urban community associations, especially in marginalized communities, including communities of color, that maybe we did 30 or 50 years ago. And the churches and the mosques and the synagogues are one thing that still has some space. I know right here in Louisville, for instance—during the Breonna Taylor protests several years ago—churches downtown in Louisville were involved in supporting protesters, providing [a] place for rest, for safe recovery, and that sort of thing.

And I think that same sort of thing is going on in Minneapolis. And that role—sometimes under the radar of national politics—it’s always been there. But now it’s very visible all of a sudden, again, because of the way that immigration enforcement actions are targeting American cities at the grassroots, at the margins, which is where these networks have always been strongest.

Bacon: Last question. Do we think that—when I think about protest movements, I’m thinking about Dr. King—do we think that pastors, religious leaders, have moral authority still? In a country that’s becoming less religious, in a country [in] which people don’t believe anyone—numbers about trust in authority, period. Do we have a civil society? What—how do we rise above partisanship? Are there—is there anybody who people listen to for a moral voice?

I saw Senator Warnock went to Minneapolis and he talked about, “This is a moral moment.” I respect him and I think he has authority. But my father was a pastor. I respect religious authorities in a certain way, but he’s a Democratic politician. So I’m guessing a lot of people heard him in that role, because he’s obviously a Democratic politician. So do we think that religious leaders have—the Pope probably does—but do we think that people care what religious leaders think beyond the party hats, whatever party hat you wear?

Buckley: Yeah. So I would leave you with two points on this. The first is that there is evidence that religious leader—moral authority—has become caught up in partisanship in the United States. Support, for instance, for religious leaders speaking out in politics is generally stronger among Republicans than among Democrats.

And while there are some racial differences there, the partisan bit is very powerful. And there’s actually evidence that Americans have become less religiously affiliated over time because they’re reacting negatively to conservative Christian cues in politics. So that’s real.

The other point, though, that I would remind everybody is that if moral authority can be weakened, right, that means that it’s dynamic and it can also be rebuilt. And I actually think that this is a really important frontier of research right now. It’s some work that I’m doing—and colleagues are too—this question of: is it possible to rebuild the moral authority for religious leaders in American communities if Americans see those leaders as engaging in “costly action” on behalf of the common good and their own moral priorities?

And I think that’s a very interesting and, right now, open research question—and one that—that I don’t know the answer to. But I do think that there’s reason to think [that] if the decisions of certain religious leaders can damage moral authority, there’s reason to think that the decisions of other religious leaders could rebuild that authority, although I think it’s unlikely to happen overnight.

Bacon: Good place to end on. David, great to see you. Great conversation. Thank you, and thanks for joining us.

Buckley: Thanks so much, Perry. And thanks, everybody, for being here.