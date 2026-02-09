Trump Has Made Haitians Fear for Their Lives

Jacques, a Haitian immigrant with temporary status who asked me to use a pseudonym because he does not want to be targeted by the administration, rarely ever leaves the house; he asks friends to pick up groceries. While places like Minnesota have rightly garnered headlines, raids are being conducted everywhere, and everyone is on edge. Last year, the police department of a town near Jacques provided the FBI with the addresses of every known Haitian resident in Laurel, Delaware.

In her decision to uphold Haitians’ TPS status last week, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes of the District of Columbia noted that the 352,959 Haitians in the TPS program contribute billions in taxes to the nation. As Guerline Jozef, executive director of Haitian Bridge Alliance, has pointed out, they work key jobs as nurses, construction workers, caregivers, hotel workers, and manufacturers. These are, by and large, the jobs that Americans say outright they do not want to do. All of this is true, but Haitians—and other groups also targeted by this administration—contribute much more than that.

I met Nixon Pierre-Louis outside his church one fall day a few months before the 2024 election. He was staying after the service to help other parishioners with their paperwork—taxes, immigration forms. “This is my way of contributing to society,” he said. The afternoon after the service is a rare block of free time for Pierre-Louis, who holds two jobs as a nurse and works nearly every day. When I spoke to him on a recent afternoon, he had finished his shift caring for a disabled adult and was heading to his second job at a retirement center—both jobs where he helps elderly and disabled people eat, dress, use the bathroom, and live their lives as fully as possible. He is almost unbearably kind, generous, and community-minded. You might think he’s the last person who should be looking over his shoulder right now.