These Democrats Are Best Positioned to Win the Party's 2028 Nomination
Right Now With Perry Bacon/
These Democrats Are Best Positioned to Win the Party’s 2028 Nomination

Gavin Newsom has catapulted himself to the top ranks of potential Democratic candidates, and many progressives are hoping Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes steps towards a 2028 campaign.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

We’re a very long way from the first votes in the 2028 presidential primary. But many politicians are already positioning themselves for the next presidential contest. In the latest edition of Right Now, VoteBeat managing editor Nathaniel Rakich, University of California State University, San Bernardino political science professor Meredith Conroy, and Perry discussed who they see as the strongest potential Democratic 2028 candidates right now. Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Governors Josh Shapiro, JB Pritzker, Gavin Newsom, and Senators Ruben Gallego and Jon Ossoff were among the politicians they discussed.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

