These Democrats Are Best Positioned to Win the Party’s 2028 Nomination

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

We’re a very long way from the first votes in the 2028 presidential primary. But many politicians are already positioning themselves for the next presidential contest. In the latest edition of Right Now, VoteBeat managing editor Nathaniel Rakich, University of California State University, San Bernardino political science professor Meredith Conroy, and Perry discussed who they see as the strongest potential Democratic 2028 candidates right now. Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Governors Josh Shapiro, JB Pritzker, Gavin Newsom, and Senators Ruben Gallego and Jon Ossoff were among the politicians they discussed.