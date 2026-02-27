Transcript: Why Crockett v. Talarico Is Down to the Wire in Texas

So I guess my first question is: you told me in September or October, Jasmine Crockett is going to run against somebody. I would have said, oh, she’s going to have a big advantage because she’s like a famous person and so well known, and nobody knows who a state representative is. So how did he get to the point where this race is either tied or very close, or maybe he’s even leading? How did he do this?

Justin Miller: Yeah. I’ve been seeing Talarico as a bit of a rising star in the State House. He’s been on the front lines of fighting back against extremist Republican policy in the legislature. And I think people have been seeing him, over the past couple of years, as a likely candidate for higher office — whether it was Senate or I think a lot of people were thinking originally, governor.

For a time, the only other declared candidate was Colin Allred. And then there was the disorganized Democratic Party, any chances of an organized slate, and obviously Crockett got in very late into the race. And I think that overlaid a lot of the dynamics of the race.