The Lost Cause Gets a Tinseltown Makeover

I mentioned to Simpson, the curator, the show’s somewhat numinous and supernatural motifs. He said it wasn’t surprising that it would feel haunted. “This is all about death,” he replied, listing the dead: soldiers, political institutions, slavery, the Confederacy, Black teenagers. “It’s never surprising when the religious or the metaphysical enters into the equation,” he said, “when you’re dealing with so much pain and loss.”

As I left the museum and returned to the warmth of a California afternoon, and then one red-eye later descended into a dawn blizzard over New York, I was still thinking about the show’s warnings, and its metaphysical imperatives. In times of trouble, I suppose our minds wander toward the transcendental. And I realized that just as Vindicatrix had appeared to Smith, a strange specter had recently come to me, too.

It was in August, and I was driving sunburned and alone down back roads in North Carolina after visiting Valor Memorial again, where two statues that had been in storage for years would soon be delivered. It had been so hot that my phone blanched and then blanked.

Along the road, the sweeping green fields seemed to rise up around me as I cut past clapboard homes and barns and silos. And coming around the curve I saw a black figure in the road. A dot that grew into a bird. And then another—two turkey vultures as tall as vacuum cleaners. They were pecking at a gray heap, but they took flight as the lump hurtled toward me and clarified. First, there was a vulva flanked by two deflated legs, and then an expanse of belly and a paw flung unnaturally over a red tear in the barrel chest where the vultures were eating. In my rearview, a tongue unraveled from the block head—a pit bull—whose wide smile carried a laugh of shock. I watched the vultures return to it through my mirror as the road took me around a bend.

I gripped the wheel when in the distant haze, another dark figure entered the story. The speck charged down the road on diminutive legs, and slowed to a gallop as he reached me. I braked, and this little black terrier and I watched each other from across the lane. He was heaving in the heat, and wore no collar, so there was no telling which house he belonged to.

Perhaps that was a sign that he didn’t belong to any house, I now realize, or to this world. Because the memory returns to me with the recognition that some folklores believe black dogs are supernatural apparitions—barghest, padfoot—and the omens of misfortune, or death. They appear to you before the end comes.

In the heat on the Southern road, this little omen was anxious. He panted and paced and whined, squinting from the glare off the asphalt, looking to me and then in the direction he was heading: down the road to the dead dog. He was pitiful. He was the omen of death come to warn his friend, but death had beat him there. He was late, and he knew it. And then he took off from the road and disappeared into the woods.

I suppose that’s how it goes sometimes, little dog. Sometimes we see the specter warning us of the second coming around the curve and we stand guard—become vigilant—lest we lose the world we’ve worked so hard to create. And then sometimes the specter comes too late. Sometimes our end is upon us before we know it.