The American West Is Drying Up. Can the Market Help?

In Australia, the Millennium Drought began in the mid-1990s and then got worse, particularly in the Murray-Darling River Basin, which holds Lake Alexandrina (pictured in 2008). “There were boats lying everywhere on their sides,” recalled Mike Young, an economist and water policy expert at the University of Adelaide. Photograph by Amy Toensing

Other issues have emerged. In 2017, an explosive documentary revealed the extent to which some large operations were gaming the system—quietly extracting water to which they had no claim, sometimes by tampering with monitoring equipment. The boldest of them created massive storage pools and pumped them full of river water, often illegally, to the dismay of local residents.

And an extensive government inquiry released in 2021 found “scant rules governing the conduct of market participants, and no particular body to oversee trading activities, undermining confidence in fair and efficient markets.” The report called for stricter regulation, a mandatory code of conduct for water brokers, and more transparency around trading data. A special police force has been empowered to uncover wrongdoing and hold water thieves accountable.

Young has heard the criticism, which he termed “people grizzling and complaining,” but said he considered it a natural part of a radical transition. “The only thing you know with certainty is there’s going to be a need for adjustment,” he said. “Australia actually, I think, has done an incredible job. It’s very close to perfect.”

One chilly winter day in the early 1990s, a political science professor at the University of Indiana found herself far from home, on the banks of the Indrawati River in Bahunepati, Nepal. Doffing her shoes and rolling up her trousers, she stepped into the frigid current and began to wade across. Elinor Ostrom was perhaps more accustomed to academic settings—she would go on to become the first woman to win the Nobel Prize in economics—but her ideas were based on concrete, real-world evidence. On the far side of the river, an hour’s walk uphill, lay the Majha Kulo Irrigation System, one of more than 100 “farmer-managed” water projects she and her colleagues would study and catalog as part of an elaborate research project. Ostrom believed that only by talking to the farmers themselves could she truly begin to understand how scarce resources were collectively managed for the mutual benefit of participants.

Prior to Ostrom’s work, conventional wisdom held that such resources would inevitably come to ruin due to the innate selfishness of the human species. This notion had been popularized by ecologist Garrett Hardin, whose influential essay lamenting the “Tragedy of the Commons” appeared in 1968.

While Hardin’s formulation remains popular—I heard the phrase used several times at the CRWUA conference—his fierce opposition to immigration and advocacy of eugenics, among other racist obsessions, have rightly cast a shadow over his legacy. But the strongest refutation of his hypothesis came from Ostrom, who demonstrated through her fieldwork that, all over the world, societies do in fact manage commons, be they fisheries, pastures, forests, waterways, or farmland, for their collective benefit.

Ostrom was no credulous utopian. She noted that certain factors made such systems more effective—among them, the direct participation of stakeholders in management, infrastructure maintenance, rulemaking, and enforcement. Her studies of irrigation systems showed that those overseen by the farmers whose livelihoods depended on them, as opposed to government agencies or NGOs, produced markedly better results.

There are lessons here for those working to allocate water in an era of ever-increasing scarcity. For one thing, resources operated on a small scale tend to be better managed, suggesting that a system as vast as the Colorado River Basin is best approached as a collection of mini-systems, overseen by groups of stakeholders who share responsibility for stewarding their allotments, but who also have meaningful input into systemwide decision-making. As for free-market approaches like the one proposed by Kolodin, they are most successful when the parties doing the buying and selling actually use the water. Australia’s decision to open its market to any armchair trader looking to turn a profit—while in theory adding a measure of liquidity—tended to naturally erode the sense of community interest such frameworks require.

Perhaps more important is an acknowledgment that not every party with a meaningful stake in this most precious of all planetary resources can participate in a market. While experiments like those undertaken in Chile and Australia can be credited with boosting GDP and channeling water to the “highest and best use,” such uses are inevitably defined in economic terms. The value of a flourishing ecosystem, a thriving watershed, a healthy river, or an ancient aquifer is not so easily plugged into an Excel spreadsheet. Certainly, there’s a commercial rationale for producing high-end wines, “flavor forward” almonds, pima cotton, premium ice cream, and tens of thousands of pristine new Spanish-style ranch homes in the desert. But a market that funnels all available water toward those ends would not in fact be operating to our collective benefit—whatever the market signals indicate.

Certainly, there’s a commercial rationale for producing pima cotton, premium ice cream, and tens of thousands of pristine new homes in the desert. But a market that funnels all available water toward those ends would not be operating to our collective benefit.

Zetland considers Ostrom his “intellectual godmother,” and he’s done a lot of thinking about how to synthesize her work with the laws of supply and demand. His conclusion? Markets can indeed provide an answer to our water woes, but only a partial one.

Economic theory defines goods as either excludable (something that can be privately owned) or non-excludable (things we share). Water falls into both categories—you can buy a bottle of Evian but not the snowpack on Pikes Peak. If you rely solely on a market to allocate a non-excludable good, for instance, the contents of a river or ancient aquifer, he said, “You’re fucked. It’s not gonna go well.” Zetland points to Chile, where property rights remain sacrosanct. “They forgot to set aside water for the environment,” he noted. “And what that meant is that everybody, all the mining companies, and the cities, and the farmers, had very good access to water rights, and they use water very efficiently. But there was literally no space for the environment.”

Zetland suggests we think of two distinct categories: social water and economic water. Our first priority must be setting aside sufficient supplies to sustain life in its varied forms. “Whatever’s left over is economic—let the market roar,” he said.

As of Valentine’s Day, negotiations between the Upper and Lower Basin states of the Colorado River remained deadlocked, and reports suggested that the Trump administration would unilaterally impose a solution, likely setting up a protracted legal battle at a time when the river and those who rely on it can ill afford one. It didn’t help that, days before, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin gleefully announced that the United States would essentially do everything in its power to devastate the planet’s ecosystem—a poignant act of charity on behalf of a handful of coal and oil executives, many of whom also happen to be big Trump donors.

Whatever approach we land on for navigating our new era of water bankruptcy, the GOP’s craven and unconscionable indulgence of the fossil fuel industry is guaranteed to make the crisis much, much worse. But “normal folks don’t care, as long as water’s coming out of the tap,” Zetland said. “They don’t notice the environment dying. The businesspeople just keep their heads down and keep pumping water. The government is like, ‘Kick it down the road.’”

Short of a radical rethinking of our relationship to the environment that sustains us, he added, “People are just going to keep watching the water going down the drain. And it’s gone.”