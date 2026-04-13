When Peter Hujar Met Paul Thek

Durbin compares Hujar to Diane Arbus, a guest lecturer in Avedon’s master class: “If Arbus’s most recognizable portraits capture the unsettled and even deranged outskirts of American life … often in nagging isolation, then Peter would strive for a more understanding portraiture.” Arbus tends to treat her subjects as specimens, while Hujar sees his as models, perhaps a holdover from his much-resented gigs as a fashion photographer for Harper’s Bazaar and other magazines. A model’s job is to sell a fantasy, and in Hujar’s images, sitters compose oblivion-proof versions of themselves. (Sontag used a photo that Hujar took of her in 1966 as the author image for Against Interpretation.) In a 1975 follow-up portrait, Sontag reclines on a blanket in front of a bare wall, hands behind her head, seemingly entranced by clouds on the ceiling—an icon of leisurely erudition that could just as well be a billboard or an ad for public radio. It was a posture Hujar recycled; John Waters, William S. Burroughs, Ray Johnson, Divine, and others recline in their portraits, intimating a vulnerability that’s easy to mistake as sincere. Hujar perfected the mannerism in his 1985 photo of Warhol superstar Jackie Curtis lying in her open casket; here, vulnerability and sincerity have no choice but to coalesce.

His rapport with animals is another refrain in Wonderful World. “Peter communicated so fluently with animals as to seem to possess an almost magical linguistic power, like that of Saint Francis,” Durbin writes, adding later that “with animals, Peter waded into mystery.” To my eyes, the drama of Hujar’s animal portraits is overstated, though there are exceptions. In his 1985 photo of Will, a shar-pei with a deeply corrugated coat, the dog looks wistfully off camera, as if satisfied that he’s finally being taken seriously. Another image shows a cow emerging from darkness, flash-lit, nothing else discernible except the silhouette of a skeletal building and foothills in the distance. The photograph startles; you don’t know who is confronting whom—both you and the animal are fellow wanderers in the field of night.

Thek’s work startles, too, in a more graphic manner. The Tomb (also known as Death of a Hippie, much to Thek’s chagrin) took six weeks to make and became the epitaph for a strain of ’60s idealism that, even then, had turned gangrenous. At the center of the piece is a wax replica of Thek’s own body, tinged pink, displayed on its back like an embalmed corpse. Its blackened tongue protrudes. In early versions of the installation, the figure was placed inside a ziggurat, also painted pink, that mimicked a shrine or a crime scene. “This was still the so-called Summer of Love, yet [Thek] had seen through the hippie hype, the dope clouds, the be-ins, to the madness lying beneath the surface of everything: The gnawing disappointment, the deepening despair,” Durbin writes, an analysis that would have irked Thek, who denied the piece’s sociological subtext. His meat pieces, which he called Technological Reliquaries, were further dispatches from a berserk American id, sounding “a note of horror from the psychological depths of the country itself,” per Durbin.