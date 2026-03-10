Transcript: Tom Steyer Says That He’s A Good Billionaire

Steyer: Other candidates have been reluctant to take them on. I’ve asked everybody to sign on to some of the things I’m doing that are going after funded corporate interests that are taking advantage of California, and so far nobody has. I’m talking about closing a multi-decade corporate real estate tax loophole that’s worth $22 billion to the state of California. I’ve asked all the other candidates to please sign on to that, because it’s important that we do that to fill in some of the holes that the Trump administration is trying to punch in our budget. No one signed on.

So why am I different? I have a long history of pushing on all of these issues. I’m willing to take on the funded corporate interests. I have no conflicts. I am for working people—that’s going to be consistent. I’m for organized labor—that’s going to be consistent. When we think about California, working people have gotten the shaft for about 45 years. That’s what the statistics say overwhelmingly. It’s about time we redress that. It’s not fair, what’s gone on, and people are at the breaking point. “Affordability” is just a way of saying we can’t afford to pay to live here, and we’re not really living—we’re trying to just survive. That’s not good enough. People are supposed to be able to live and have the California dream, and that’s what I’m trying to restore.

Bacon: I know there’s a proposal out there one of my colleagues wrote about, about potentially having a billionaire tax on their wealth on the ballot in California. And I think there have been some reasonable arguments that that’s going to encourage people to leave the state and so on. Talk about your view on that and your alternative views about how we can raise revenue in California.