Blue Governors Are Tacking Rightward on Fossil Fuels

One executive order Lamont signed in 2021 exemplifies the more pro-climate stance of the Biden years. “There is overwhelming and incontrovertible evidence that man-made greenhouse gas emissions are causing climate change,” the order reads. Natural gas was not just a contributor to emissions, it was also known to be uneconomical. “In light of recent price spikes for heating oil, propane, and natural gas and their negative impact on Connecticut consumers… [a new plan] is needed that identifies the best clean, affordable and resilient heating and cooling options for buildings.”

Hochul spokesperson Ken Lovett wrote in an email that with Trump’s second inauguration, “New York and clean energy states lost a critical partner, having gone from the previous federal administration that … supported the energy transition to a White House that is looking to do away with renewables in favor of a ‘drill baby drill’ strategy that favors natural gas and coal.”

Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut all began investing heavily in large offshore wind farm projects years ago—each able to provide around a gigawatt of clean, local energy to the grid. But over the last year, the Trump administration has sought to kill them through litigation and regulatory orders, most recently through a January work stoppage handed down by the Interior Department. While the offshore wind farms currently under construction have been allowed to continue after gaining injunctions in federal court, developers have canceled future wind projects, taking billions’ worth of energy investments with them. Questions of what will plug the gap they leave remain unanswered.