Transcript: Why So Many of Trump’s Authoritarian Moves Have Failed

Bacon: Can I interrupt to ask one question? Is one of the parties controlled by an authoritarian—I think that’s how you phrase it—or is one of the parties authoritarian? That’s a distinction worth thinking about, because if it’s JD Vance or Rubio or whoever ... I want to understand what you mean.

Zimmer: It is absolutely an interesting distinction. Although in practice I think it’s the same thing, because that authoritarian movement—broadly speaking, MAGA, or Trumpism—is now so fully in charge of the Republican Party that they have become one. But technically speaking, this was an authoritarian insurgency: the radical right flank of the Republican Party, which had always been part of the Republican Party but never so fully in charge. Now they are basically fully in charge. That problem doesn’t go away just because Democrats win some seats, or do well in a midterm election, or whatever.

But I do think these election results really mattered, because the main claim that the Trumpists have built their authoritarian assault on is that they represent the will of the people. We’ve seen just too many people on the ... center-right to center-left buy into this idea—that yes, there was this rightward [re]alignment in American politics, that Trump ... is the tribune of the people, that he does represent the will of the people. And the election results in November were an important data point to remind people who were inclined to buy into that idea that it’s just not true.

The numerical majority of the American people are not on board with this idea of white Christian patriarchal dominance across all spheres of American life. It’s not the case that a majority of Americans, if you ask them, “Do you think America should be a pluralistic society or a white Christian patriarchal homeland?”—it’s not true that a majority would say it should be the latter. It’s really important to remember that. To the extent that the election results helped people remember it, they really mattered.

Bacon: And you probably still feel that way today, right?

Zimmer: Yes, absolutely. It was an important moment, and I think that even more so now, because the data points keep accumulating. We had the “No Kings” protests in the fall—7 million people out in the streets. We had the election results just a few weeks later: “No Kings” was in mid-October, election results in early November. And then you had the mass mobilization on the ground in Minneapolis. And across the country, wherever ICE shows up, people stand up and say: We do not want you to kidnap our neighbors.

If you take that all together, we’ve now had a significant period of several months where, over and over again, the American people—I don’t want to sound too patriotic here, I’m German—are clearly sending a signal to their own elected officials, especially in the Democratic Party: We don’t actually want this, can you please fight against it? And that matters.

Bacon: Minneapolis—having two citizens killed on video—was a really searing experience. And seeing the Trump administration have all those federal forces descend on that city that’s—I’ll say it—not perceived as Black or Latino, like Los Angeles ... or Chicago, or ... D.C., too. Part of it is that he doesn’t like Tim Walz or Jacob Frey—but to see them crack down on that kind of place was scary. The killings ... were scary too.

Obviously the protests happened, and that was strong and good. But how did you see Minneapolis when it started, and ... how do you see it now?

Zimmer: I want to make sure people don’t misunderstand what I’m saying—I’m not saying things are fine. Because what you saw in Minneapolis—that is exactly what, unfortunately, we need to expect more of: a regime that will escalate its assault in the areas where it believes it still has the power to escalate.

That is immigration, and that’s also foreign policy—areas where the president has more power, or where it’s more difficult to curtail the power of the president. Traditionally, the executive has a lot of leeway on immigration and a lot of leeway on foreign policy. What you see now is a regime that is escalating and lashing out in those areas.

Bacon: We’ll come back to that, because that’s an interesting point.

Zimmer: Yeah, absolutely. That will cause tremendous harm and tremendous damage, and it will be bloody at times. So I’m not saying: Things are fine, don’t worry about it. I’m extremely worried.

But it is important—I felt this at the time, and I’m feeling it more strongly now—to realize that they failed to achieve any of their objectives in Minneapolis. Clearly this type of paramilitary occupation ... was intended to send a signal to the rest of the country: This is a warning, this will happen to your city if you don’t go with the program. And instead what they ran into was a local population that decided: We will not let you kidnap our neighbors, regardless of the color of their skin, regardless of what gods they pray to. These are our neighbors.

You mentioned the racial dimension of this—Minneapolis, or rather Minnesota, is an overwhelmingly white state, and this was an overwhelmingly white protest, mostly because people of color were too threatened, too acutely endangered, to even go out and protest. The ICE agents faced white people in the streets. That is fundamentally just proving ... the MAGA regime theory of the case wrong. MAGA fundamentally believes that multiculturalism, multiracialism, pluralistic democracy—it’s all a lie, it doesn’t work, nobody actually wants it, and ultimately white people will side with other white people and with whiteness over pluralism.

On the ground in Minneapolis, they ran into a population that decided: No, that’s actually not the case. We will prove to you exactly the type of social cohesion that MAGA says is impossible in a pluralistic society. Social cohesion, if you believe them, only works in a racially, ethnically, and culturally homogeneous white society.... Then they ran into this mobilized protest where people said: We will not let you kidnap our neighbors. This is fundamentally a threat to the very theory of the case behind this white nationalist project. So it really matters.

Bacon: We can’t really do a “before and now” because it just happened—but: the overthrowing of Maduro, and now the Ayatollah, these unilateral invasions. You said something interesting I hadn’t thought of: Because they don’t have as much power domestically, they are lashing out abroad. That seems correct, even if we can never prove it.... But talk about these [wars]. I don’t want to celebrate the Iranian government or Maduro, but I remember the Venezuela day, my wife got up and said: “What happened? We overthrew the leader of another country? I didn’t know we were even thinking about that.”

Iran was more expected, I guess, but she was stunned. A lot of people were. I wasn’t surprised, because they had been hinting at these things. But I was outraged. I know we don’t think congressional authorization matters, but I think it does matter that the public at least nominally supports a war and that Congress has bought in. Here, neither of those things [is true]—these are wars fought by Donald Trump, and the Republican Party agrees because he said so. These are unilateral wars that the world doesn’t want where we overthrow leaders. I find this to be authoritarianism—not hitting me, but still very scary. Talk about it from your point of view.

Zimmer: To some extent this is unfortunately exactly what you would expect this kind of regime to do. When faced with frustrations and public pressure, they ramp up the demonization and persecution of vulnerable groups at home and throw themselves into “adventures” abroad. That’s just what authoritarian regimes do.

I think the more they run into hurdles, and they fail to overcome the protest or resistance at home, the more they will look for areas where their desire to dominate, to plunder, to punish is more easily put into practice. That is immigration and that is foreign policy, where unfortunately the president’s power is a lot harder to restrain than on the domestic front.

To me, illegal wars abroad and ICE concentration camps at home are kind of the same thing—escalations in areas where this regime can still escalate. And the big fear for me would be: Can they use this illegal war abroad ... as an excuse to ramp up oppression at home? Can they use it to escalate the crackdown against the domestic opposition?

However, what we’re seeing is that they have made no effort to justify this war at home—no effort at all to get the American people on their side. It’s extremely unpopular, what they’re doing. We have seen very little of the rally-around-the-flag effect that you would usually expect. There’s been no systematic effort so far to use this as an excuse to ramp up oppression at home.

What we’re seeing is escalation, and it is terrible, and it is causing tremendous damage—not just to the United States but to the entire rest of the world—but from the perspective of [whether] this is a plausible path toward consolidating authoritarian rule: they’re not doing it right. They’re too incompetent. This is too haphazard; there’s no planning, there’s no strategy.

I don’t want to tell people, It’s fine, don’t worry. What I’m saying is: A smarter, more competent, more nimble regime would do a lot more dangerous things at home with something like this, which they’re just not doing.

Bacon: Let me ask a hard question.... You’re in Germany—where in Germany?

Zimmer: I’m in Hamburg, in the north of Germany.

Bacon: Is there anything you think you’re seeing ... or people outside the U.S. might understand about what’s happening—that maybe those of us in the U.S. don’t see as clearly?

Zimmer: That’s an interesting question. I’ll say this: As you saw, there was the Munich Security Conference a few weeks back, where Marco Rubio gave his speech. What you saw there is that the rest of the world is still struggling to fully grapple with what’s happening in the United States. A few years ago, I would have said the rest of the world has a clearer understanding of the type of authoritarian threat that the United States is facing. Maybe they’re not so willingly buying into ideas of American exceptionalism, and [that] America, the soul of the nation is democratic, and freedom and liberty and whatever, and “it can’t happen here.” A few years ago, I would have said maybe foreigners are slightly more immune to that exceptionalist mythology about the United States.

Now I would almost say it has flipped—to the point where, when I talk to people here, when I write for German newspapers and talk to German media, I struggle with getting these people to fully grapple with who is in charge in the United States. That it really is a fundamentally authoritarian regime that wants to consolidate authoritarian rule and wants to destroy the liberal international order, whatever that may be.

What you see now is the rest of the world is just scared, because it is a scary proposition. The United States is too powerful—economically, militarily, culturally—for the rest of the world to not be immediately affected by whatever happens on the domestic front. It’s just not possible for anyone in the rest of the world to say: Whatever, if they want Trump, let them have Trump, what do we care?

We care because every collective action problem the rest of the world faces—climate change, or whatever you want to look at—nothing can be solved without a functional U.S. government that is somewhat willing to contribute to solving these problems. The rest of the world is beginning to understand what the world looks like if the one superpower that is left is in the hands of a government like this—which is, at best, fully dysfunctional, and at worst, a fully authoritarian regime. That’s almost too scary for the rest of the world to fully grapple with.

Bacon: Let me ask two questions about the Dems. We’ve talked about the Republicans and Trump most of the time.... Then we’ll close up here. The first is: When you and I first spoke, it was early on when Biden became president, and you used the phrase “how much democracy and for whom.” I don’t have strong views about Medicare for All versus Medicare for those who want it ... I think I understand both positions. But the place where what you said resonated with me is this: It seems to me that often the left of the Democratic Party is pushing for more democracy for people who are Black, or transgender, or gay, and leading on that—while the centrists in the Democratic Party are sort of going along with the right in allowing democracy to be for fewer people, and more for white people and fewer for these excluded people.... It’s not a binary of who’s for democracy and who’s against it.

Liz Cheney is better than Donald Trump, but in some ways is not calling for as much democracy as AOC. Whether AOC can win a general election is a different question, but that way of thinking about the center versus the left is different from thinking about who wants Medicare for All versus who wants Medicare for who wants it. I don’t have a question here, but I want you to respond to that.

Zimmer: A big problem in the broader understanding of America’s history is that everything in American history has been called democracy. America has called itself a democracy since the start. And depending on how you want to measure or define that, it’s not even wrong—by contemporaneous standards in the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, America was quite democratic, if you happened to be a white man. It was something very different if you happened not to be a white man. So when we think about democracy, we have to think about what kind of democracy we’re talking about.

Pre-1960s America was a white man’s democracy—or a racial-caste democracy, basically—a system where the democratic promise was strictly limited to certain groups. Since the civil rights legislation of the 1960s, there is at least the aspiration to extend the democratic promise beyond white people, and extend it into more spheres of life: into the family, into the workplace, into the public square—not just in terms of voting rights. The real question has been: Who gets to actually participate in this democratic project, and who gets to have, at best, a conditional status in [it]? It’s not so much a thumbs-up or thumbs-down on democracy. What we are actually fighting over is: Should the United States be a multiracial, pluralistic democracy, which basically means a society in which the status of the individual would no longer be determined by factors of race, gender, religion, or wealth?

Bacon: Race, religion, gender—“multicultural” gets into that—and then “pluralistic” means that the rich do not dominate the country.

Zimmer: It’s an egalitarian, multiracial, pluralistic democracy. Do we want this, or do we want something that’s not that—where, on paper, you can have voting rights for everyone, but the system is set up in a way that still maintains certain hierarchies of race, gender, religion, and wealth?

Bacon: ... Michael Bloomberg and Zohran Mamdani probably disagree a bit, even though they’re in the same so-called party and they’re both for democracy.

Zimmer: Absolutely—100 percent. And depending on how you phrase the question, you get different coalitions. Because if we’re asking: do we oppose the authoritarian onslaught of Trumpism, yes or no?—then I find myself in the same coalition with Liz Cheney. But if we ask: Do we want this country to be a multiracial, pluralistic democracy, or a restricted democracy dominated mostly by white Christians?—then all of a sudden I’m no longer in the same coalition.

Bacon: She wouldn’t phrase it that way—she doesn’t prefer a white-dominant system, I get the point you’re making—but she doesn’t want to make the changes needed to make it egalitarian. That’s the real issue.

Zimmer: She has a long political record that we could look at. But this really matters, because it also matters in terms of right now. The immediate assault on democratic self-government in the United States, on the republic, on the very foundations of the rule of law: That has to be defeated for any kind of multiracial, pluralistic, egalitarian system to emerge. You have to defeat this authoritarian Trumpist onslaught. And in that struggle, it is important to have a broad coalition that says: We may not agree on everything in terms of our end vision for what this society should look like, but can we at least agree that this type of authoritarian assault on the fundamentals of democratic self-government has to be defeated? And so that’s useful.

I get frustrated sometimes with someone like Bill Kristol—the never-Trump conservatives, who aren’t even conservatives anymore. We need to get to a place where we can say: Someone like Bill Kristol has a lot of responsibility for getting the country to where Trump was even possible. The man was all in on elevating Sarah Palin in 2008. We don’t have to forget this.

But we can also acknowledge that since 2016 he has been pretty steadfast in his opposition to the Trumpist assault on the system. Both things matter—at the same time I don’t think we need to be stupid about this. We can all hold two thoughts in our heads at the same time. And I think that’s the kind of situation we’re in.

Bacon: Last question—I’m glad you brought up Bill Kristol, because I was going to ask about this. In some ways, since the second Trump term started, people like Bill Kristol have been saying from the beginning: We have to stop this, this is serious. Whereas Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, the leaders of the opposition, had to be goaded into saying: We have to have protests.

Talk to me about why the official Democratic Party has been so sluggish—why have they struggled to understand the stakes—whereas, as you said, regular citizens have been involved from the beginning, they’ve been protesting, and even some Republicans, if you read The Bulwark, have gotten there. The actual leaders of the Democratic Party seem like they can’t get there. Why do you think that might be?

Zimmer: To some extent, it has to do with the fact that a lot of these elected leaders on the Democratic side entered politics a long time ago, in a completely different era—when it was still a different Republican Party. If you entered politics in the 1970s or 1980s, all of these right-wing authoritarian forces were already part of the Republican coalition, but they were not in charge. That was not necessarily who you were meeting across the aisle in Congress or in the Senate. That is a different reality, and some of these elected officials on the Democratic side have really struggled to adjust to a completely changed political landscape.

The Democratic Party itself is split between those who really want to fight back and those who want to try to do politics as usual and get back to some kind of normalcy.

Bacon: And that’s not totally ideological. Bill Kristol is probably to the right of many Democrats on policy, yes.

Zimmer: It’s not ideological at all—it doesn’t really map onto a left-right spectrum. The people over at The Bulwark, which is the institutional home of the formerly never-Trump conservatives, are all in on fighting against Trump. They really want to fight Trump, and they’re still pretty conservative.

With the Democratic Party, there’s an institutional culture of: We need to be the adults in the room, we need to uphold the institutions, we need to uphold the norms and unity and all that. In a vacuum, that’s all perfectly fine—it’s even noble, sincerely, to have a party committed to norms and institutions in a functioning system. That is exactly what you would want. The problem is: If the system doesn’t function anymore, and if those norms and institutions are being weaponized against democracy and against the rule of law, then you can’t just sit there.

Take the Supreme Court as a concrete example. It’s all noble and fair to say: We need to preserve trust in the institutions. OK, perfect. But what do you do when one of the key institutions—in this case, the Supreme Court—is in the hands of people who are using it as the spearhead of a reactionary assault on pluralistic democracy? Then you can’t just keep saying: We want to preserve trust in the institution. You don’t want trust in that kind of institution at that point.

It’s been very difficult for a lot of Democratic elected officials to flip that switch—to say: Didn’t we always say unity, norms, trust the institutions, and now you want us to burn down the system? No, we don’t want you to burn down the system, but we want you to recognize that the system as it is doesn’t work and needs transformation. We don’t just need restoration. We don’t just need to turn the clock back to 2016, to some pre-Trump status quo ante. That’s not going to be enough. At this point, most people—certainly outside Democratic leadership—

Bacon: Most Democratic voters feel this way. I’m not sure if most politicians do.

Zimmer: Yes. The Democratic base overwhelmingly feels that we now have definitive proof that the system as it was until 2016 just wasn’t good enough. That was the system that gave rise to Trump in the first place. If we ever want something better to come out of this, we are going to need transformative change. We need transformation instead of just restoration.

If it ever comes to that—and again, I’m knocking on wood—if it ever comes to the point where we can say: We have fought back and defeated the immediate Trumpist assault on the system, now what are we going to do? The struggle will be between those who say we just need to restore the pre-Trump normal, versus those who, quite rightfully, say: That’s not going to be good enough. If we want something lasting, something properly democratic, we are going to need to achieve transformative change here—as difficult as that will be.

There have been moments in American history where that actually happened—where people decided: Look, restoring is not going to be good enough, we have to transform. That happened after the Civil War, with Reconstruction. It happened with the New Deal. It happened during the 1960s with the civil rights legislation. And I’m hoping that coming out of this, people will realize we need to think in those terms: big-picture, transformative change.

Bacon: Although the specifics might look different—ranked-choice voting, or other democracy reforms, rather than economic transformation. What transforming the system looks like at this stage is obviously different from the 1960s. I’m not sure I know exactly what it entails, but it has to involve transforming the system in certain ways: less influence from super PACs, that kind of thing.

Zimmer: It’s more about asking: What is it we’re trying to achieve here? Do we still think it’ll be enough to just pretend the past ten years didn’t happen, turn the clock back to 2016, and play so-called normal politics again? Or do we understand that the system evidently wasn’t good enough, because it gave rise to Trump in the first place?

Trump didn’t just fall out of the sky—he was not a complete accident, not a complete departure from what came before. So we need to grapple with this honestly and find a way to—again, I think the only realistic path at this point is to say: If we want a lasting democratic system, we are going to have to transform it, rather than just pretend we can turn the clock back ten years.

Bacon: That’s a great place to end. Tell people where they can read you, or if you’re doing any audio or video—talk about where people can find your work, because I think it’s really exceptional and really important. And if you’re on Bluesky or other platforms, talk about that too.

Zimmer: I am active on social media—that’s mostly Bluesky these days, so you’ll find me there. My handle is “thomaszimmer.” And most importantly, I write a newsletter about American history and politics called Democracy Americana, where I try to provide the kind of big-picture lens that we’ve basically been trying to apply here over the past 45 minutes or so: Stepping back from the day-to-day news cycle and reflecting on what it all means in terms of where we are in this broader struggle over how much democracy, and for whom, there should be in this country.

You’ll find it on Substack, though it is now mostly hosted on a platform called Steady. If you subscribe on Substack, I will migrate you over—no problem. So that’s where I send out these long-form essays every week, trying to reflect on the bigger picture and where we stand.

Bacon: That’s great. I hope everybody checks that out. Thomas, it’s great to see you. Thanks for coming on. Bye.

Zimmer: Thank you so much, Perry. Thank you. Bye.