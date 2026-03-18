Trump Accidentally Reveals What He Really Thinks of MAGA Voters

To be sure, those anti-interventionist leanings have long been overhyped. Yet some swaths of MAGA do at times appear to harbor such views. In a bombshell, Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, just resigned his post over the war. Kent, an extremist with vile views, did cite Israel’s influence as a key reason, but he also declared that “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation,” adding: “I cannot support sending the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people.”

It’s noteworthy that a MAGA diehard like Kent directly contradicted Trump’s claims about the Iran threat and the benefits of attacking Iran—while warning of exactly the sort of quagmire that Trump supposedly opposes. The way Kent blamed Israel in his letter was certainly ugly; a big motivator of some of these critiques is antisemitism. But we can distinguish between the likes of Kent and Carlson and their followers. Clearly some segments of their audiences genuinely oppose wars of choice.

Trump and his advisers have responded to this by simply writing the “no new wars” pledge out of the MAGA story. In suggesting that critics of the war on Iran “ARE NOT MAGA,” Trump also declared that “MAGA is about stopping them cold” before they get a nuke to “blow up” the United States and “the world.”