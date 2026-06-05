Trump Walks Away Rather Than Answer Key Question on Iran

“We’re doing quite well. The situation with Iran seems to be going quite well,” Trump announced, before turning to leave.

“When was the last time you had discussions?” a reporter asked after him, but Trump had already started walking off to his car.

Trump: The situation with Iran seems to be going quite well. Thank you.



Reporter: When is the last time you had discussions?



Trump: pic.twitter.com/JT4DL6Op4b — Acyn (@Acyn) June 5, 2026

Where exactly did the president have to jet off to? A roundtable discussion with Wisconsin farmers. At the time of publishing, he had only just appeared onstage, more than an hour after the event was scheduled to start.