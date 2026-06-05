Trump Walks Away Rather Than Answer Key Question on Iran
Iran suspended peace talks with the U.S. earlier this week.
President Donald Trump is dodging questions on his humiliating stalemate with Iran.
Speaking to reporters on the tarmac outside Air Force One in Chippewa, Wisconsin, on Friday, Trump kept his remarks about Iran brief.
“We’re doing quite well. The situation with Iran seems to be going quite well,” Trump announced, before turning to leave.
“When was the last time you had discussions?” a reporter asked after him, but Trump had already started walking off to his car.
Where exactly did the president have to jet off to? A roundtable discussion with Wisconsin farmers. At the time of publishing, he had only just appeared onstage, more than an hour after the event was scheduled to start.
Crucially, contrary to Trump’s statement: The situation with Iran does not seem to be going well.
As of Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported that there had been “no tangible progress” in negotiations to end the ongoing war in the Middle East, but the line was still open to resume negotiations. On Friday, Araghchi warned that U.S. bases used to mount aggression toward Iran would be considered “legitimate targets.”
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi suggested Friday that negotiations were approaching a preliminary nuclear framework, but the outcomes of such a deal remain unclear as experts are still unable to verify Iran’s remaining nuclear stockpile.
It seems the phrase “approaching a preliminary framework” should go right up there with “concepts of a plan,” in terms of being absolutely meaningless.