Iran, Not Trump, Decides When This War Is Over

When Trump made those statements above, the war was already shifting gears and beginning to evade his grasp. Within days of being attack on February 28, Iran announced that it would attack any ships trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Maritime traffic in the key waterway ground to a halt, choking off roughly a fifth of the global oil supply, and accordingly gas prices around the world have skyrocketed. So although the U.S. and Israel have indeed pummeled Iran, its regime does not appear in danger of collapse. In fact, though its retaliatory strikes have dwindled over the past week, the regime has located an effective pressure point that could force Trump’s hand.

No need to take my word for it. “We clearly just kicked [Iran’s] ass in the field, but, to a large extent, they hold the cards now,” a “person close to the White House” told Politico for an article published Tuesday. “The terms have changed,” a second person “familiar with the U.S. operation in Iran” told the outlet. “The off-ramps don’t work anymore because Iran is driving the asymmetric action.” Iran’s leaders say they’ll only reopen the strait if the U.S., Israel, and other Gulf States agree on a new security arrangement that aligns with its interests. And military experts in the U.S. all acknowledge that forcibly reopening and securing the strait would require boots on the ground on the Iranian coast.

While this shift in the war’s dynamics begins to dawn on officials in Washington, the financial world appears more sanguine. Here’s Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Wilson: “The bar remains high for the oil spike to threaten the business/earnings cycle ... We maintain our view that this correction is closer to its ending stages in time and price.” Bank of America global economist Antonio Gabriel took a different view, however: “While a quick resolution to the conflict is certainly a possibility, we view the conflict extending into 2Q as an equally likely outcome, and a more protracted war cannot be ruled out. .. In our view, the more disruptive scenarios for global growth are underpriced.”