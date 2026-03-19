Jürgen Habermas Has Died. Will Democratic Optimism Die With Him?

Habermas’s second great work, at least judged by the number of critiques and graduate-school syllabi it inspired, was 1981’s Theory of Communicative Action, in which he once again sought to find the appropriate conditions for a truly democratic public sphere. He did so through the notion of what became known as “deliberative democracy,” which he posited as an alternative to representative democracy, whose “lifeworld” he believed to have been corrupted by systems of colonization and domination led by a “steering media” underwritten by powerful, and politically minded, corporations. Habermas nevertheless imagined an “ideal speech situation,” in which ideas could be subject to an “acid bath of relentless public discourse” and therefore would allow citizens to “exercise collective influence over their social destiny.” In this manner, he deemed “rational communication as a chance to redeem democratic society.”

Despite his pessimism about the possibility of his democratic hopes ever coming into being, Habermas took extremely seriously the role he had been granted as Germany’s most influential public intellectual. The United States has never seen a philosopher whose views were taken as seriously as Habermas’s were in the Federal Republic (that is, West Germany, in the Cold War days); and its successor, unified Germany, likely never had granted any philosopher the influence and respect Habermas enjoyed in the democratic Germany.

Born in Dusseldorf in 1929, Habermas began life as both the son of a Nazi and a member of the Hitler Youth and served in the medical corps but managed to miss being drafted into the Wehrmacht in 1944 as the Allies marched across Germany and eventually ended the war. His first entry into the German public discourse came in 1953, when he published a critical review of republished lectures by Martin Heidegger, in which Heidegger spoke of the “inner truth and greatness” of the National Socialist movement. Among the most important causes Habermas embraced was the battle he waged to insist Nazism had not been a “foreign body” in the fabric of “an essentially healthy culture,” as a number of conservative German historians sought to argue in the 1980s, but that it instead was able to draw on “the darkest legacy of that culture” and remained present in German culture long after Hitler’s followers had passed away. In doing so, Habermas succeeded in blunting the historians’ bid to normalize the German past by treating Nazism as a particular, and aberrant, historical moment, occasioned by the rise of Bolshevism and the humiliation of Versailles.