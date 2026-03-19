For the Same Cost as Another Mideast War, We Could Make Oil Irrelevant

Proponents of the present conflict might pooh-pooh this, saying that the 12 billion we’ve spent so far in Iran is a mere ahem in the long muttering of government outlay. We cough up three billion a day just servicing the interest on the national debt. And the Iran tab-to-date is about what we dole out in a year to cover the U.S. Postal Service’s annual losses.

It’s true that, at a current a burn rate of around $890 million a day, reaching 1 trillion would take three years. But with the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed and little interest from our allies in military action to open them again, one can see how this total could quickly grow. Trump is also reportedly considering further escalation, including sending troops in to retrieve Iran’s nuclear fuel. And beyond the sheer destruction required, what will be needed to reconstruct and stabilize the region once the U.S. and Israel have finished bombing it? What will it take to truly unchoke the free flow of fossil fuels? Another two trillion dollars is surely possible.

In this world of zettabytes and terawatts it’s easy to lose track of all the zeros and what exactly two trillion dollars represents. The annual budget of the entire U.S. government is around $7.4 trillion, so carving out a quarter of that for a useful war might not seem so bad. Especially if, as is claimed, it could be used to long-term secure the Strait of Hormuz and ensure the energy security of the U.S. for decades to come.