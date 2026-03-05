Trump’s War With Iran Is Also a Climate War

The outbreak of any war is bad news for the climate, just as the election of politicians hostile to climate action is. The climate implications of this new war are not the center of attention at the moment, but they are essential context for understanding what’s at stake. At a time when civilization is hurtling toward irreversible climate breakdown, to overlook the climate consequences of three of the deadliest militaries on earth going to war would be journalistic malpractice.

Yet war has the perverse effect of pushing the climate story down the news agenda. The news media is event-driven, prioritizing breaking developments and immediate threats. And wars generate powerful images and dramatic narratives, which stoke the public appetite for news (at least in a war’s initial stages). Climate change, by contrast, typically unfolds over longer timescales. Except during acute disasters, such as hurricanes or wildfires, the climate story tends to lack the urgency that garners headlines and boosts audience interest.

Is this a war for oil? The fact that Iran possesses the third-largest oil reserves on earth inevitably raises the question, as does the long history of U.S.-Iranian conflict over those reserves, including the CIA overthrowing a democratically elected leader who sought to nationalize them. When the U.S. attacked Venezuela in January, President Donald Trump openly said that he wanted to gain control of that country’s vast oil reserves. Now more reporting is needed to establish just how much of a factor oil was in the decision to attack Iran.