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Trump’s Rage Erupts over War Failures as Pope’s Harsh Rebuke Hits Hard

As Pope Leo criticizes Pete Hegseth’s war prayer and Trump’s threats toward Iran go haywire, a scholar-of-religion explains how Hegseth-Trump war crimes are rooted in extreme right-wing theology.

Pope Leo holds up both hands
Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images
Pope Leo XIV at The Vatican on May 8, 2025.

Donald Trump erupted in angry threats against Iran over the still-closed Strait of Hormuz, vowing to potentially bomb electric and desalination plants. In effect, Trump is threatening war crimes due to his own failure to anticipate closure of the strait. This comes after Pete Hegseth issued a widely-criticized prayer seeking God’s assistance in “overwhelming” violence against Iran, which Pope Leo has now sharply rebuked. That’s telling. Because as scholar-of-religion Sarah Posner explains in today’s episode, the bloodlust drenching this war effort is in many ways the product of extreme theology: In particular, Hegseth’s Christian Reconstructionism. Posner, who hosts the excellent Reign of Error podcast, takes us through those extreme theological ideas, explains the deeper roots of Hegseth-Trump-MAGA sadism toward perceived “enemies,” and details the hidden reasons the Pope’s criticism really matters. Listen to this episode here.

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