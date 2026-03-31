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Trump’s Rage Erupts over War Failures as Pope’s Harsh Rebuke Hits Hard As Pope Leo criticizes Pete Hegseth’s war prayer and Trump’s threats toward Iran go haywire, a scholar-of-religion explains how Hegseth-Trump war crimes are rooted in extreme right-wing theology.

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Pope Leo XIV at The Vatican on May 8, 2025.