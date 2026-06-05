It’s not clear just how expensive the tickets are for the upcoming game Monday. ABC News reported that the cheapest tickets for the playoffs were just under $1,000, while courtside seats went for $42,000, and that tickets on the secondary market for the first game in New York hovered around $4,000. Ticketmaster’s website simply said: “On sale date and time are in the works—please check back.”

As the president pointed out, it’s also not free to watch from home: An ESPN membership can cost $11.99 or $29.99 per month, when not bundled with other services. God forbid basketball fans want to go to a bar to watch, as buying alcohol and dining out have only become more expensive in the last year.

Now Americans are struggling to pay for anything at all, as Trump’s war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have kept energy prices high and disrupted global trade. A recent jobs report found that the economy added 172,000 jobs in May—a potentially positive sign but one that could prevent the Fed from cutting interest rates to bring inflation down.