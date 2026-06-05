“That’s the Way Life Goes”: Trump Brushes Off Skyrocketing Costs
Donald Trump is preparing to see the Knicks play at Madison Square Garden, where tickets are prohibitively expensive.
President Donald Trump doesn’t care that Americans are struggling to pay the surging costs to see their favorite sports teams.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One Friday, Trump defended his planned trip to New York City’s Madison Square Garden to watch the third game of the NBA playoffs, where tickets are prohibitively expensive.
“They could watch it on television. It’s sort of semi-free to watch it on television. That’s the way life goes,” Trump said.
The president may as well have said: “Sucks to be poor! Knicks in 4!”—at least that would’ve been a little bit more festive.
Last month, Trump complained that FIFA World Cup tickets were too expensive—without actually doing anything to bring the prices down. At the same time, the Trump administration posted a chart bragging about a 10 percent decrease in the cost of admission to sporting events, but that was after the prices of tickets exploded, climbing twice as fast as the price of goods for nearly two decades.
It’s not clear just how expensive the tickets are for the upcoming game Monday. ABC News reported that the cheapest tickets for the playoffs were just under $1,000, while courtside seats went for $42,000, and that tickets on the secondary market for the first game in New York hovered around $4,000. Ticketmaster’s website simply said: “On sale date and time are in the works—please check back.”
As the president pointed out, it’s also not free to watch from home: An ESPN membership can cost $11.99 or $29.99 per month, when not bundled with other services. God forbid basketball fans want to go to a bar to watch, as buying alcohol and dining out have only become more expensive in the last year.
Now Americans are struggling to pay for anything at all, as Trump’s war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have kept energy prices high and disrupted global trade. A recent jobs report found that the economy added 172,000 jobs in May—a potentially positive sign but one that could prevent the Fed from cutting interest rates to bring inflation down.