MAHA Is Monkeying Around With Lab Rats

While it was obvious to Singer that animals should not be consumed as food, he told me, it took him more time to consider the animals used in research. “I accepted the argument that there could be experiments that were justified because of the great good that they did, minimizing, as far as possible, the harm to animals, but maybe not being able to minimize it entirely,” Singer said. He opposes a majority of animal research today, but he is not an absolutist. Indeed, he has gotten flak, he said, from those who are upset that he won’t say it’s always wrong to experiment on an animal. At the same time, he told me, he believes that if we used animals only in cases where there are no alternatives and the benefits to humans are obvious, such an approach “would very dramatically reduce the number of experiments we did on animals.”

What if the price to pay for mass support for phasing out animal testing is cuts to research on the health of minority populations and an increase in anti-transgender and anti-abortion sentiment?

But what if the price to pay for mass support for phasing out animal testing is cuts to research on the health of minority populations and an increase in anti-transgender and anti-abortion sentiment? Singer said that, while motivations can help you assess who is doing an action, it’s not crucial to assessing the action itself. “People can do things for good intentions that actually are not justified,” he said. “I think that happens very often, and people can do things for bad reasons that turn out to be the right thing to do.”

Singer lightly scolded me—and all Americans—for being too partisan in my thinking. “I think you can be very worried about cuts to climate science and cuts to vaccine research—some of that is, in my view, crazy—but supportive of cuts to animal research,” he said. “People from across the political spectrum have been saying for years that it is not translating into benefits for humans.” Recently, he co-wrote an opinion piece praising the Trump administration’s recent moves to reduce animal testing. Singer’s critique was a fair one, but I wondered if animal testing, as an issue, could remain unscathed by politics. I couldn’t help but feel that it wouldn’t be quite as easy as Singer was suggesting. Later, when I rewatched Goodman’s testimony, I noticed something I hadn’t before: One of the beagles, rescued from a research study, was playing with a chew toy. The toy was a caricatured figure of Anthony Fauci.