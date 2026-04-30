Should Doctors Prescribe Cleaner Air? Better Housing? A Dance Class?

On arrival in the United States, Kidia also finds himself falling behind academically. In Zimbabwe, he was “considered one of the best high school seniors in the country,” yet at Princeton University, he is judged “ineffective and underproductive.” He develops canker sores, acne, and muscle spasms. Then, a friend advises him to try to get diagnosed with ADHD so that he can access productivity-boosting drugs. He grows addicted to Adderall and other stimulants—or, perhaps more precisely, he is addicted to the exhilarating feeling of productivity, which comes to a grinding halt when he crashes during a chemistry exam, taking a few pills before gently laying his head down on his exam booklet and sleeping through the test.

Recounting his experience, Kidia probes the distinctions between drug tolerance (needing more drugs to get the same effect), dependence (needing them to function), and addiction (dependence, but without the functioning). He was addicted to his little blue pills; he had lost control over his life because of a drug he felt compelled to take. But the common metaphor of addiction as a brain disease, he writes, doesn’t map onto its complexity, which goes well beyond the limited neuroimaging research on what is popularly understood (and oversimplified) as the brain’s “circuitry.” He cites the neuroscientist Carl Hart, the former chair of psychology at Columbia University, who argues that it is inaccurate to call addiction a brain disease. “There is no brain scan or blood test doctors can do that lights up and allows us to say, ‘Aha, you’re an addict,’” he writes.

He locates the source of his own addiction in the mismatch between what was expected of him, and what he felt capable of; it sprang from his desperate attempt “to fit into a mold that made me take those stimulants in the first place.” Addiction is “a phenomenon that society causes, not a ‘brain disease’ that people have.” This view means less judgment of those who take drugs—including some of his patients, “who are dependent on and take astronomical doses of stimulants and opioid painkillers multiple times a day,” all while caring for their children, working, and paying taxes. It would mean more scrutiny of companies like Purdue Pharma and the doctors who too readily would “discharge patients with monthlong prescriptions for Percocet or Vicodin or oxycodone after simple procedures that heal after a couple of days.”