Are Republicans Really Quitting Booze?

For decades, executives of America’s “beverage-alcohol industry”—as the centi-billion-dollar agglomeration of brewers, winemakers, distillers, and distributors prefers to be known—have worked themselves into a lather over a “neo-Prohibition” simmering within the World Health Organization and the national health agencies it advises. A legion of killjoy scientists, nanny-state bureaucrats, and do-gooder religious zealots, they have warned, are conspiring in the public health ether to once again ignobly foist the noble experiment upon the American drinking public. There are kernels of truth in the industry’s campfire tales, as there usually are, but not when it comes to laws or regulations. Since the Trump administration retook control over the federal public health establishment, it has cleared the road of serious regulatory threats to the industry from liberal institutions. Paradoxically, this victory has coincided with a curious cultural loss for Big Booze. Like never before, the upper echelons of America’s contemporary right wing—traditional allies in the fight against odious concepts like “science” and “society”—not just are abstaining from but are speaking out against alcohol. And it’s not a problem lobbying can fix.

In August 2025, Gallup released the results of its annual “Consumption Habits” survey, finding that just 54 percent of Americans said they drank alcohol. It was the lowest proportion in the nearly 90-year history of the poll, and it caused a fresh wave of consternation in Big Booze boardrooms already distraught over reports of “sober-curious” Zoomers and the power of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic to curb cravings for alcohol. From the survey’s cross-tabs came an even more shocking result: Gallup recorded “a sharp drop in reported drinking among Republicans (falling 19 points, to 46%) but not Democrats (holding fairly steady at 61%).” The news had the makings of a bizarre reversal for an industry that has woven brands like Jack Daniel’s and Coors Light so tightly into the fabric of white, pastoral Americana favored by the GOP. As the Financial Times declared in a headline at the time: “Republicans: America’s Teetotalers.” Could it really be?

Many of the right’s most revered figures are dry. Donald Trump is the most prominent teetotaler in the Republican universe. Tucker Carlson is a recovering alcoholic who’s been off the sauce since 2002 and favors the mind-expanding buzz of Zyn nicotine pouches. Joe Rogan, the Pied Piper of protein-addled Cybertruck owners, quit drinking in 2025. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a former heroin addict, is known to abstain; conservative propagandist Dennis Prager has spoken at length about his son’s sobriety; Elon Musk reportedly favors ketamine to cocktails.