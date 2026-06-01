The American Revolution Is Not Complete

The Long Revolution: Creating a United States after 1776 by Nathan Perl-Rosenthal Buy on Bookshop

But what if this way of understanding the nation’s birth rests on its own faulty assumptions? What if the Revolution can only be judged a failure if we assume it ended in the Founders’ lifetime? Two new books suggest, in very different ways, that one reason the Revolution disappoints is because we assume it ended too soon. Historians typically mark the end of the Revolution with either the ratification of the Constitution in 1788, or, at the very latest, the War of 1812, when the new nation fought a second and final war against the British. But deep into the nineteenth century, many ordinary Americans saw the Revolution as ongoing—an unfinished fight for freedom and equality that only began with the first shots at Lexington and Concord in 1775 and continued for at least another century, until the end of Reconstruction. If we take the long view, they suggest, and focus on lesser-known figures who tried to fulfill the Revolution’s radical promise, perhaps this year’s anniversary need not feel like such a downer.

Unfinished Business of 1776: Why the American Revolution Never Ended by Thomas Richards, Jr. Buy on Bookshop

That many Americans sensed the Revolution was still being fought nearly a century after the patriots ended the war with Britain conjures a worldview closer to Marxism than American republicanism. “Permanent revolution” is how socialist and communist leaders have long understood their projects, but in The Long Revolution, Nathan Perl-Rosenthal’s wonderful new book, he suggests that, despite their differences, many early Americans saw their Revolution in not entirely dissimilar terms. Drawing on an original database of nearly 2,500 Fourth of July speeches delivered around the country between 1776 and 1876, he charts the often-clashing ways Americans made sense of the Revolution and its meaning in their lives. Whatever their politics, most orators—Black and white, men and women, rich and poor—believed their agenda would fulfill the Revolution’s promise and were haunted by the idea that their “experiment” in democratic self-government might fail.

Some of the earliest July Fourth orators saw the Revolution as the first domino in a series of democratic revolutions toppling hierarchical regimes around the world. And for good reason: The French Revolution began the same year the first Congress sat, in 1789; the Haitian Revolution began two years later; and the Latin American wars of independence followed less than two decades after that. Of course, most early orators—mostly small-town white male dignitaries—saw only what they wanted to see. Many avoided references to the Haitian Revolution, wary of associating their “glorious cause” with a republican uprising led by enslaved people. And after initially celebrating the outbreak of Latin American revolutions—“Their cause ought to excite our sympathies … for they are now, as we once were,” noted one Independence Day orator in 1816—many kept their distance as some Latin American republics faltered in the 1820s.