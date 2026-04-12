Why Affordability Replaced Abundance as the Democratic Buzzword

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

A year ago, “abundance” was being widely discussed in Democratic Party circles. The concept is essentially that liberals should concentrate on reducing unnecessary regulations and bottlenecks to make it easier to build houses, public transit, and other essential products. With these policy changes, Americans would then in theory have an abundance of these goods to choose from. Journalists Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson book “Abundance,” released in March 2025, became the guidebook for this new worldview. But a year later, Democratic politicians are talking much more about affordability than abundance. In the latest edition of Right Now, Lindsay Owens, executive director of a D.C.-based economic policy group called Groundwork Collaborative, explains how affordability surged ahead of abundance in liberal discourse. Polls showed that voters are much more likely to blame greedy corporations than excessive regulations for high prices. They are more excited about increasing taxes on the wealthy than changing housing regulations, she says. The success of Zohran Mamdami’s campaign, which focused heavily on affordability, also looms large in the minds of many Democratic officials. But Owens says the party is still thinking about affordability wrong. She argues that the spate of tax cut proposals from Democrats such as Senators Chris Van Hollen and Cory Booker are wrongheaded. Fighting excessive corporate power is the best way to make life affordable for average Americans, not simply giving them tax cuts, Owens argues. She also discusses Groundwork’s work on the scourge of dynamic pricing.