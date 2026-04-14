Transcript: A Racist Theory Is Poisoning Politics Across the World

Is this because white people have more numbers and power than we do? I’ve read these books. People who didn’t read these books have created this narrative about them that we can’t debunk. Is that just purely a numbers game? What do you think happened here?

Kendi: I think it’s a number of different factors. One, it’s an assumption that people have. They assume that if someone is attacking racism, then they must be attacking white people. And maybe because they themselves know how responsible white people are—

Bacon: They think we will oppress. This is what the subtext is.

Kendi: Exactly. But I also think that there are some writers who are saying those things, and so what’s happening is they conflate the people who are saying them with the people who are not saying that. To give an example—my book How to Be an Antiracist was oftentimes conflated with Robin DiAngelo’s White Fragility, in which she did say that pretty much all white people are racist. There were things on which we had obvious disagreements on.

But what oftentimes happens—particularly when you have a popular book by a white author and a popular book by a Black author—is the ideas that are expressed by the white author become the norm that’s applied to the Black author, and then people end up critiquing the Black author as if he or she said those things.

I think that those ideas do exist and they have been misapplied. I also think it really is a projection—you have people who are deeply racist and who are white who believe that if we’re challenging racism, we must be challenging them. And actually, we are—because they’re racist, not because they’re white.

Bacon: We’ve had a discussion about ideas that are not positive, and a theory of the world that we wish was eradicated. I hate to ask the question, but do you see anything—I’ve been encouraged by the Palestinian protests, the protest movement that has emerged, which is not necessarily about a racial idea but is a call for equality. A lot of the people involved in that have been reading your books. A lot of people who were involved in the 2020 protests supported Mayor Mamdani and are also involved in the Palestinian protests. Are there any things like that you see positively happening—where people are hearing the right ideas and acting on them—that you see in your work or your travels?

Kendi: I do. I see, for instance, people in the United States not falling for the propaganda of this administration about the war in Iran that, of course, the U.S. and Israel are waging. To me that’s a positive development. That antiwar impulse—and, frankly, anti-genocide impulse—that galvanized many people when Israel was bombing Gaza, is now, to a certain extent, extending to this U.S.-Israeli war in Iran, which is to me a good development, because people are recognizing the nuance.

You can simultaneously see the ways in which this regime in Iran is an authoritarian regime, while at the same time recognizing the authoritarianism regimes in the United States and Israel, and be like: All of y’all have issues, and we’re opposing, in certain ways, all of you—but we’re also opposing the aggressors in this particular situation. People are recognizing that nuance. That to me is positive, because this is a very complicated situation and people are learning and expressing those complications.

Bacon: Ibram, thanks for joining me—congrats on another great book, and on all your work. I’m so honored to talk to you. You’ve done some very important work these last few years, so thanks for the time. Good to see you.

Kendi: Of course. Thank you for having me.