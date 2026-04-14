Bombs and Porn Are Bad Reasons to Build More Data Centers

So, again, why is the U.S. embarking on a state-sponsored spending-and-building binge for a technology that most people here think will make the world—and their lives—worse? Data center developers and supportive politicians promise construction jobs and additional tax revenues that can translate into bigger municipal budgets and tax decreases for residents of the places where data projects are built. Data centers don’t employ huge numbers of people over the long-term, though, and tax upsides for their neighbors are often undercut by generous tax incentives offered to developers. The Texas Tribune this week reported that the Lonestar State is expected to lose out on $3.2 billion in sales tax revenue over the next two years as a result of tax exemptions offered to data center developers.

To make their case, AI boosters typically pitch their products in graver terms than just jobs and tax revenue. The Trump administration, prominent Democrats, and AI hyperscalers have all framed “winning the AI race” as a national security imperative, raising fears that China will beat the U.S. to achieve a mysterious state known as “artificial general intelligence,” or something even more powerful called “superintelligence.” These terms are not well defined, and neither is the material threat posed by China “winning” and the U.S. “losing.” The United States is not at war with China. China’s government does not seem especially eager to start a war with the U.S. Our government has in the last few months kidnapped a head of state, threatened to annex Greenland, and started a stupid, reckless war of aggression against Iran—a war in which it’s used AI to kill more than a hundred children. At home, ICE is using Palantir’s AI to hunt down and disappear migrants as the Trump administration demands universities hand over lists of Jews. Criticisms of China’s domestic and foreign policy shouldn’t obscure the fact that the U.S. government is already doing extraordinarily dangerous things with AI. The companies building it are under zero obligation to further the interests of the U.S. government, much less those of most of the people who live here. If something called superintelligence is indeed real, which seems doubtful, do we really want Sam Altman or Donald Trump—who threatened to wipe out an entire civilization earlier this week—to control it?

It isn’t a coincidence that AI hyperscalers in the U.S. have sold their models to the public, policymakers, and investors in terms of what’s likely to happen down the road. The prospect of a foreign power gaining access to a godlike, world-destroying entity certainly inspires more urgency than, say, B2B software, vibescoding, and AI therapists. But rather than taking executives’ predictions about an inevitable utopian/apocalyptic future at face value, conversations about the future of AI infrastructure should be grounded in what most people are presently getting out of it. For now, the answer is not much.