Data Centers Are Not “Campuses”

None of these resemble anything most people would recognize as a campus. These are industrial facilities designed to house computation at scale. They consume immense quantities of electricity and water. They employ very few people on a permanent basis. They are typically insulated from the surrounding community, both physically and economically. To call them campuses is ridiculous—unless, of course, the point is to provide the sheen of civic legitimacy, obscure how few humans are actually involved, and gloss over questions of the true public value of these operations.

The word “campus” derives from the Latin for “field,” but in English, campus has come to mean far more than a plot of land with buildings. It is a place ordered toward people engaged in shared work. Universities and hospitals are called campuses because they gather persons into long-term relationships of teaching, healing, labor, and deliberation. More than a field between buildings, a campus is the setting for purposive human interactions.

The corporate adoption of the word “campus” is not new. Technology firms such as Apple and Google have long described their headquarters as “campuses,” as have pharmaceutical companies and government agencies, borrowing the language of universities to describe large, centralized workspaces. These earlier uses still referred to places where thousands of people gathered daily for work—where cafeterias served meals, collaboration happened in person, and the site functioned as a hub of human activity. The word stretched, but it retained a connection to its original meaning as a place of congregation.