Lee Zeldin Is the Most Lethally Boring Man in the Trump Administration

Zeldin’s significance may be the one thing the Heartland crowd is right about. No other EPA head has ever done as much damage as he has, undoing climate progress and other environmental regulations. In his first year, the EPA lost and forced out employees at more than twice the rate of other agencies, bringing staffing to a “40-year low,” with disproportionate losses of staffers with doctorate degrees and people working on public health. For 2027, Trump’s proposed budget cuts EPA spending in half.

But the toll on bodies—the sheer loss of life—will be greater still. The ghoulish January announcement that the EPA will no longer consider lives saved when setting pollution rules is not only ghoulish in its logic will make it harder to regulate numerous pollutants, including greenhouse gases, and will exacerbate deadly climate-related disasters like wildfires, which kill people both directly and indirectly—through damage to infrastructure as well as long-term health effects. A recent study estimates that smoke from U.S. wildfires already kills over 20,000 people a year. The repeal of the endangerment finding and consequent worsening of the climate crisis will also drive up food prices, increasing food insecurity for many all over the world; more people will die from hunger. That’s on top of the damage already inflicted last year: In March 2025, in a move Zeldin triumphantly called the “greatest day of deregulation that our nation has ever seen,” he announced the rolling back of air quality standards, carbon pollution limits on fossil fuel-powered plants, vehicle standards, mercury limits, methane standards, an anti-environmental blitz that will according to multiple analyses cost some 200,000 lives.

Those of us who survive Lee Zeldin’s stint at EPA could still become sick or impaired because of his policies. According to the EPA’s own website, mercury exposure in the womb can cause serious developmental problems for children. In addition to its neurological effects, it also can hinder kidney functioning. Air pollution, too, is linked to asthma and lung cancers. These are just a few of the ills that Lee Zeldin, the least offensive man in the Trump administration, is inflicting upon Americans.