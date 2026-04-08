Kathy Hochul Has One Last Chance to Do the Right Thing on Climate

Yet over the last few months, the CLCPA has fallen subject to an extremely high-stakes and last-minute attempt to substantially alter its core provisions.

The CLCPA seeks to lead New York into a green and equitable future by mandating that the state achieve GHG emissions reductions by 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 and 85 percent below 1990 levels by 2050. As of this past January, New York had only progressed 25 percent toward meeting the nearer benchmark, and remained significantly behind on renewable generation, offshore wind, and energy storage goals. New York lawmakers failed to meet the deadline for issuing regulations to meet the law’s emission reduction goals in 2024, leading to a lawsuit in which an Albany County judge found that the state had violated the CLCPA. After failing to meet the revised deadline of early February 2026, Hochul secured a longer extension via an appeal, essentially leaving her with two options: comply with the law or change it. This month, instead of choosing to pursue compliance, she specified how she would change it—by delaying the law’s deadlines and/or altering pollution accounting methods.

According to Hochul, who fossil fuel and utility lobbyists have spent $16 million trying to influence since she became Governor in 2021, the CLCPA’s targets, as currently written, are “costly and unattainable.” But the high costs Hochul cites aren’t inevitable—they reflect just one conception of how the targets might be implemented, by relying heavily on carbon pricing. Other and more comprehensive proposals have suggested changing and even scaling the CLCPA’s renewable energy and energy storage goals, in combination with measures such as strengthening labor standards and utility regulations along with zoning reform, while following the law’s original timeline. Further state leadership on renewable energy could also help save money for ratepayers, who are already being burdened with climate costs.