Gwendoline Riley Takes on the Puzzle of Aging

The parents in all of Riley’s books, as well as the husband in First Love, are models of how not to age. They are by turns or in combination embarrassing, cruel, lonely, incompetent, unhealthy, absurd, and obdurate. The Palm House is a novel about getting older under the influence of the same cautionary tales as in her earlier books, but it’s not nearly so panicky. Laura, it would seem, has devised ways to avoid the fate of turning into your mother or marrying your father: Don’t have any kids yourself; stay healthy; stay solvent; if you must keep parental contact make the visits short and the phone calls dutiful; don’t wind up with someone you hate, or who hates you, out of fear of being alone. “It seemed an outlandish fate, to trail along behind my mother,” Laura says of her mother’s boyfriend, “ignored and despised.” At one point during his crisis Laura marvels that Putnam in his 49 years, most of them spent consuming literature and cinema, had not turned up “some model for elegant survival.” Laura, one assumes, thinks she has.

The parents in all of Riley’s books are models of how not to age. They are embarrassing, cruel, lonely, incompetent, unhealthy, absurd, and obdurate.

And yet, Riley knows we can’t forget the pot in which the palm has grown. Both Putnam’s and Laura’s financial independence comes from their fathers dying and leaving them some real estate: Laura’s odious father’s house, on which he’d done no upkeep, nets her enough for a studio apartment, while Putnam is embarrassed by what he gets for his father’s modest home in a neighborhood where through the windows he and Laura can spy new levels of suburban luxury—“huge paintings, and pianos, and vast TV screens.” “There’ll be a great big tank in the driveway before long. Then they’ll be digging out their double-decker sex dungeon,” he says. But it means he can wait out the reign of Shove. And Laura will not have to live with roommates again: “I was free,” she says, “I was lifted-up.” So, in the way of generations, the parents provide the conditions for escaping from them. Inheritance buys children freedom, by showing them how they do not wish to be. Freedom up to a point: The studio Laura buys is across the street from a house where her mother once lived. One of her mother’s ideas for occupying herself after retirement, besides the Spanish lessons, had been to go around to all the places she’d ever lived and take photos of how the blocks had changed. Much of The Palm House amounts to Laura’s own version of that project.

Our parents’ ailments, physical and otherwise, so often seem a curse hurled at ourselves—think of Lenù’s mother’s bad hip in Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan Quartet (books that Bridget tries to get Hen to read in First Love). They take on mythic proportions; they make our suffering unique and all-important. The relative lightness of The Palm House comes from the way the burden of inheritance is generalized, and shared. There is Putnam and his father; there is Putnam and Laura’s friendship; there is the lively community around Sequence, which rallies to the publication’s defense. There is a jungle of potted ferns and monsteras and camellias cultivated on the patio of Putnam’s downstairs neighbor, his crush. She gets the pots off freegan sites. It’s a different sort of palm house. When the neighbor travels for work, she asks him to look after it. It won’t be hard, he says, they thrive on neglect. “But not total neglect,” he adds, “Not abandonment.”