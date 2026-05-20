The Sexologist Who Taught Us How to Talk About Women’s Orgasms

Born Shirley Diana Gregory in St. Joseph, Missouri, on November 2, 1942, she was the illegitimate daughter of a teenager, also named Shirley, and an Army draftee who shipped out—permanently. Shirley deposited her firstborn with her Christian fundamentalist parents. They divorced in 1948, and in 1951, big Shirley, now married to Raymond Hite and toting a second infant, returned. A year later, “unable to cope,” she brought the child—now renamed Shere Hite, after her stepfather—to St. Joseph. (Shere is usually pronounced “share.”) Big Shirley returned for exactly one visit, largely remarkable for the fact that Hite nearly drowned in a public pool while her mother flirted with the men there. Then Shirley vanished from her daughter’s life; she was incarcerated in a psychiatric hospital, and cycled in and out of institutions thereafter. Hite appears to have seen her only once more, decades later.

Campbell and documentarian Nicole Newnham, who directed The Disappearance of Shere Hite, a 2023 documentary biography about the sexologist’s life and work, agree on more than the arguable assertion that Hite and her work have vanished. Both infer that her courage, independence, and sexual nonconformity were a consequence of childhood resilience in the face of persistent social shame and family chaos. At about 13, Hite became aware that she was beautiful. When she began to have sex, her grandmother could not tolerate it, warning her that boys only “marry the nice ones.” Eventually, Hite was exiled to Daytona Beach, Florida, to live with an aunt and uncle who, in a happy turnaround, provided a kinder and more normal middle-class childhood. Their expectations were that Hite “would date and be popular,” and she obliged, becoming a cheerleader and getting nominated for homecoming queen.

Besides kindness, Hite’s aunt and uncle gave her an even greater gift: the security and comfort to read, to understand that she was smart, and to dream of a cultured, sophisticated life. Graduating from the state flagship with an M.A. in history, Hite was accepted into a doctoral program at Columbia University to study intellectual and cultural history with Jacques Barzun. During her first meeting with the professor, Barzun cut her down to size, telling her that her M.A. thesis must be plagiarized, since he was “absolutely sure that they don’t have most of those books at the University of Florida.”