What We Have Lost With The Late Show

So Letterman lit out for the territory, taking his talents to CBS, where his Late Show began airing in 1993 as a direct time-slot competitor to Leno’s Tonight Show. Letterman’s show, then, came into the world as a giant middle finger to the network executives at NBC who did him wrong. Of course, it’s not as if Letterman independently financed a late-night talk show on public access TV. He just swapped one set of suits for another, but CBS granted him the independence to continue directing his venom toward his betrayers, long after the late-night war was settled. In an incredible segment from 1998, Letterman interviewed Norm MacDonald, who’d just been fired from NBC’s Saturday Night Live, allegedly for making too many jokes about O.J. Simpson, a close friend of NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer. There’s a gleam in Letterman’s eye as he lays into the network for their shortsightedness. “I know Don Ohlmeyer,” he says, “and, between you and me, he’s an idiot.” Then, in 2010, when NBC got caught in another Tonight Show succession drama—giving the show to Conan O’Brien before taking it away and giving it back to Jay Leno—Letterman’s CBS monologue became must-see TV every night, a raucous running commentary on the pettiness and venality of corporate media decision-makers.

As Letterman told Colbert, “You can take a man’s show, you can’t take a man’s voice,” I couldn’t help but find the moment hollow.

So it’s fitting that a television program born as a result of the intransigence of one major network would die as a result of the intransigency of a different network. As I listened to Letterman impart hard-won koans to his successor—“You can take a man’s show, you can’t take a man’s voice,” he said—I couldn’t help but find the moment hollow. It’s nice to think that Colbert will still have his voice, presumably to podcast with when the time comes, but sometimes the show matters too. This particular one meant a lot to me; it meant a lot more to Stephen Colbert and David Letterman. One day, the political figures who influenced these events will be out of power, and the corporate officers of these major media corporations will seek survival above all else. There may be a day again, in other words, when a show like Colbert’s can exist without interference. But, whatever comes next, The Late Show will be gone—no amount of podcasting will bring it back.

Stephen Colbert’s Late Show was always a different animal from Letterman’s. Coming out of the wild experimentation of Letterman’s NBC Late Night, The Late Show toed a narrow line between the courtliness of a Carsonian talk show and the chaotic anti-comedy that was always Letterman’s personal sensibility. There were regular bits like “Stupid Pet Tricks,” “Will It Float?” and my favorite, “Hairpiece (Not a Hairpiece)?” And there were regular disruptions of TV form, like when Letterman would cut away from his patter to stock footage of a car accident. And the interviews could be strange trips, as well. But he was also, more often than not, in control of the proceedings. For all his manic hijinks, Letterman had an almost classical intuition for hosting. Whatever happened once they got out there, Letterman extended a kind of old-school hospitality to his guests.