The Justice Department Sides With the Ku Klux Klan

Prosecutors were fully aware of this because they describe it elsewhere in the indictment. One of the undercover informants, the indictment noted, “entered the headquarters of a violent extremist group and stole 25 boxes of their documents,” who then passed them along to a SPLC employee. “Thereafter, the high-level SPLC employee utilized the documents, in part, as the basis for a story published on the SPLC’s Hatewatch website,” it claimed. This obviously did not further the violent extremist group’s goals. It’s also hard to believe that an SPLC donor might find these activities—and these results—to be a fraudulent use of their money.

Second, it was hardly a secret to the public or to donors that the SPLC used undercover sources. (The practice reportedly stopped a few years ago.) You don’t have to look hard to find press reports that describe the SPLC’s clandestine work. In a 1996 New York Times article that was published on the eve of the first anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, for example, the newspaper reported that the SPLC had “spies” at a white-nationalist convention at Lake Tahoe the preceding weekend.

Nor was any of this news to the federal government. Law-enforcement agencies routinely worked with the SPLC to track and monitor hate groups. As a private nonprofit group, the SPLC is not bound by the First Amendment when tracking and identifying hate groups and their members. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies, on the other hand, face greater legal constraints when it comes to surveilling domestic political groups.