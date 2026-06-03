Uber’s Brazen Legal Strategy to Quiet Accident Victims

Uber’s allegations are serious. If lawyers and doctors knowingly fabricated injuries, falsified medical records, or concealed unlawful kickback arrangements, that conduct should be punished. But Uber’s complaints simply allege coordination, and it is unclear if the company has any actual evidence. Instead, it repeatedly treats ordinary features of the U.S. personal injury system as inherently suspicious, and in doing so it reveals a greater truth about who is afforded the benefit of the doubt in the civil legal system and who is not.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act was originally enacted to help combat organized crime, and allows for enhanced criminal charges in cases of racketeering, along with treble damages in civil cases brought by people harmed by racketeering. But over time, civil RICO has evolved into an aggressive weapon for corporations to retaliate against plaintiffs’ lawyers who file claims against them.

One of the clearest examples came in CSX Transportation v. Gilkison, where a railroad company brought a civil RICO suit against a plaintiffs’ firm and medical experts, claiming that they had filed fraudulent asbestos exposure claims against the company. Although CSX identified only 11 supposedly baseless claims out of more than 5,300 handled by the firm, it secured a verdict that was automatically tripled under RICO and exposed the plaintiffs’ firm to potentially millions more in attorneys’ fees and costs before the case ultimately settled.