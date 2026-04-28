How the Failed Orange Prince Became a Global Laughingstock

Now, even countries that had regarded him as a useful idiot, like Russia, are increasingly seeing diminishing value in courting him as an asset as the 2026 midterms approach. They sense that it’s going to be a drubbing, and Trump’s ability to throw his weight around will be constrained by a democratically held House, and perhaps Senate. Now, in places where Trump used to be popular (like Hungary), even Trump and JD Vance’s ham-handed attempts to influence elections fell flat.

Conversely, countries are seeing increasing value in defying Trump. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney brought the Liberal Party of Canada to a shocking win in 2025 by repudiating Trump and promising to stand firm against him. Fifty-five percent of Canadians regard the United States as the greatest threat to Canadian national security, and yet they’re still more than willing to tell the U.S. to get stuffed when pressured to accede to maximalist demands. NATO has lost patience with him as a whole, basically telling him he’s on his own with the war he started. No matter how Trump has threatened, bullied, or cajoled European leaders, none (other than Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Ukraine) has offered to assist in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

This situation of being neither loved nor feared, but nearly universally hated and mocked, has direct implications for the war with Iran. Currently, Trump seems content to extend the ceasefire indefinitely, relying on the assumption that the blockade will eventually force Iran’s hand. This seems unlikely: Iran is not a democracy, and public opinion counts for very little. The IRGC has already proven it can kill its way out of civil unrest. What is evolving is a test between it and the United States to see who can absorb the most economic pain, and Iran’s government seems more likely to survive it than Republicans on Capitol Hill in November 2026.