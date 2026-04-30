Trump’s Rage at Jim Comey Backfires as Case Against Him Goes Off Rails | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Trump’s Rage at Jim Comey Backfires as Case Against Him Goes Off Rails

As Trump’s efforts to jail his enemies start looking truly buffoonish, a former federal prosecutor explains why the case targeting James Comey is already looking like a spectacular flop.

Donald Trump slumps, looking tired and listless
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s use of state power to persecute his enemies is escalating. The Justice Department indicted James Comey, a longtime target of Trump’s rage, for allegedly threatening Trump with a social media post of seashells spelling “86 47.” Officials are also threatening to punish more media companies for angering the despot. The Comey case is already backfiring: Now that the details have been released, legal experts have mercilessly picked it apart from numerous angles. Even Fox News is quoting experts dismantling it. And Trump himself made it look even more absurd by claiming he knows “86” means “kill” because he saw it … in a gangster movie. When these efforts fizzle, the MAGA base will see the mighty Trump failing once again. We talked to former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade, author of The Fix: Saving America From the Corruption of a Mob-Style Government. She explains the deep flaws in the Comey indictment, how Trump’s prosecutors may be committing flagrant violations themselves, and what accountability for Trump’s accomplices could look like later. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Donald Trump, James Comey, Daily Blast