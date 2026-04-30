Donald Trump’s use of state power to persecute his enemies is escalating. The Justice Department indicted James Comey, a longtime target of Trump’s rage, for allegedly threatening Trump with a social media post of seashells spelling “86 47.” Officials are also threatening to punish more media companies for angering the despot. The Comey case is already backfiring: Now that the details have been released, legal experts have mercilessly picked it apart from numerous angles. Even Fox News is quoting experts dismantling it. And Trump himself made it look even more absurd by claiming he knows “86” means “kill” because he saw it … in a gangster movie. When these efforts fizzle, the MAGA base will see the mighty Trump failing once again. We talked to former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade, author of The Fix: Saving America From the Corruption of a Mob-Style Government. She explains the deep flaws in the Comey indictment, how Trump’s prosecutors may be committing flagrant violations themselves, and what accountability for Trump’s accomplices could look like later. Listen to this episode here.
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Trump’s Rage at Jim Comey Backfires as Case Against Him Goes Off Rails
As Trump’s efforts to jail his enemies start looking truly buffoonish, a former federal prosecutor explains why the case targeting James Comey is already looking like a spectacular flop.
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