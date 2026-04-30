How Graham Platner Trounced Janet Mills in the Maine Senate Primary | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
Right Now With Perry Bacon/
Video

How Graham Platner Trounced Janet Mills in the Maine Senate Primary

Maine reporter Alex-Seitz Wald says Governor Janet Mills ran a terrible campaign that ensured Graham Platner’s likely Democratic primary victory in Maine.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack

Governor Janet Mills’s decision to suspend her campaign effectively hands the Democratic nomination for Maine’s U.S. Senate seat to Graham Platner. In the latest edition of Right Now, Alex Seitz-Wald, deputy editor of the Midcoast Villager, explains how Platner surged in the polls and made it almost impossible for Mills to win. The governor, according to Seitz-Wald, ran a terrible campaign. She didn’t hold many events and failed to convince voters why they should send a 78-year-old to the Senate. In contrast, Platner was “everywhere” in the state, Seitz-Wald said. Looking forward to the general election, Seitz-Wald said that Platner will benefit from his youth and energy. But Republican incumbent Susan Collins will point to her relatively moderate record and success in federal funds back to the state. The swing vote in this race, according to Seitz-Wald, will likely be college-educated white women who often back Democratic candidates in presidential races but also vote for Collins. The big question, says Seitz-Wald, is how those women respond to the at times angry and fiery rhetoric of Platner.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

Read More:
Politics, Graham Platner, Maine, Janet Mills, Susan Collins, Right Now