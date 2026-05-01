Transcript: Fiasco for Trump as GOP Memo Warns of Midterm Bloodbath

But even if he were able to, he couldn’t do it effectively because of what we’re talking about here. And what’s just so amazing to me about this is that Republicans all know that Trump is no longer a credible voice on the economy, but they just have to pretend not to know that. You know what I mean? Like they have to say, we really want the president to talk more about the economy, even though they know it wouldn’t do them any good.

Potts: Yeah. I don’t know why they—I feel like they still are relying on Trump to be kind of this magic interlocutor with the American people, that he has some ability to kind of sway them. But you know, some of this too is the inability of the Republican Party to come to terms with the ways that their other policy priorities do clash with the economy. You mentioned before—and I didn’t comment on it before, but I should—is that a lot of the immigration policy is hurting the economy.

There was just an American Tax Fairness report that came out today that a lot of the industries that rely on Latino labor, that employ a lot of Latinos, are suffering because immigration enforcement and immigration policy is so draconian and up in the air. So all of the things that Republicans have concentrated on, that they wanted Trump to concentrate on, are also hurting the economy. And so at some point they have to say, we are actually doing this. Our president is doing this and we are doing this with our policies. It’s not just a side effect or it’s not just circumstances. It’s our policies.